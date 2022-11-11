PLATTSBURGH | Local and regional artist-cat lovers have pooled their creations for The Cat Art Show, an exhibition celebrating the domestic housecat. Artwork featuring cats in various mediums — pen and ink, printmaking, sculpture, and photography — will be on display. Many artists will donate a portion or all the proceeds of the sales of their work to benefit both the Elmore SPCA and Focus on Ferals. The Cat Art Show is hosted by Hey, I’m Kim and Feral Fleur and will take place at the Chapter One Coffee & Tea, 30 City Hall Place Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO