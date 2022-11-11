Read full article on original website
Sarah Anne Porter-Rivers
LAKE PLACID | Sarah Anne Porter-Rivers, 40, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Lowell, Mass., after a lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy. She was an avid camper and loved spending time with her family around the many lakes and ponds in Northern New York during their weeklong adventures. She also loved spending time with her many friends in the Lake Placid and Malone areas.
David M. Jenks
SCHROON LAKE | David M. Jenks, 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022. David was born May 26, 1935, in Ticonderoga, N.Y., the son of the late Milton and Marjorie (Letson) Jenks. He was also predeceased by his son Mark and his first wife, Joan Welch Jenks. David grew...
Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project to begin phase one spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH | Michael S. Cashman, Town of Plattsburgh supervisor, announced phase one of construction for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project will begin in the spring of 2023. Phase one will include restoration and upgrades to sunset drive, which he also announced has been renamed, Battlefield Lane. “We stand here currently...
Red Storm state runners-up in XC
VERONA | The Saranac Lake varsity boys cross country team was looking for their fourth Class C state title Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. However, the Red Storm would fall just short in their attempt, placing second with 103 points, 25 behind state champion Bronxville and six points ahead of third place James I O'Neill.
FISU World Conference to address climate change and winter sports
LAKE PLACID | The FISU World Conference, scheduled to coincide with the opening week of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, will feature athletes, advocates, authors, innovators, environmental leaders in both the private sector and government, and researchers, focusing on The Intersection of Climate Change and Winter Sports.
Schroon Lake man damages local motel
SCHROON LAKE | A Schroon Lake man is now facing a felony charge of criminal mischief after he allegedly caused an estimated $ 2,800 worth of damages to a local motel on Route 9. On Oct. 26, New York State Police received a call reporting that a man who resides...
Artists celebrate the cat in themed art show
PLATTSBURGH | Local and regional artist-cat lovers have pooled their creations for The Cat Art Show, an exhibition celebrating the domestic housecat. Artwork featuring cats in various mediums — pen and ink, printmaking, sculpture, and photography — will be on display. Many artists will donate a portion or all the proceeds of the sales of their work to benefit both the Elmore SPCA and Focus on Ferals. The Cat Art Show is hosted by Hey, I’m Kim and Feral Fleur and will take place at the Chapter One Coffee & Tea, 30 City Hall Place Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Peru, Moriah prep for Regionals; Saranac falls in tropical downpour
BEEKMANTOWN | The Peru and Moriah varsity football teams will enter regional play this coming week, as the sectional Class B and D champions enter the Elite Eight of high school football. Peru advances. The Nighthawks (10-0) made quick work of Section X/Class B champion Massena in their sub-regional playoff...
Keeseville man jailed following traffic stop
Matthew J. Neer jailed after being found in possession of heroin and cocaine. AUSABLE | A local man is behind bars after a routine traffic stop turned into a felony-level drug bust. On Nov. 13, New York State Police troopers spotted Matthew J. Neer traveling on Route 9 at about...
