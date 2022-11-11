ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Zoo Lights returns to the Memphis Zoo for 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo’s Truist Zoo Lights is back for the holiday season. The zoo is decking the halls, and the paths, with lights and fun everywhere – including the Twinkle Tunnel, the ice rink, a Ferris wheel, Magic Mr. Nick, animal meet and greets, the Artic Outpost Adventure, and more.
Memphis woman reported missing last week found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends and family of a Memphis woman who was reported missing last week. Memphis Police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Shatiqua Palmer was found dead with no obvious signs of foul play. MPD said Palmer was reported missing Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after she said she was...
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Hit-and-run on Winchester Road leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run on Winchester Road, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, it happened at Winchester Road and Clarke Road around 6 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the person responsible drove away. No...
Man accused of driving toward MPD officers while trying to get away in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after Memphis Police said he drove toward officers while trying to get away in a stolen car. According to the police affidavit, MPD officers responding to a complaint call about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, spotted a stolen 2019 black Hyundai Tuscon in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, not far from N 2nd St. and Chelsea Avenue. Investigators said as officers approached the vehicle, the driver – identified as Temeico Johnson, 21 – hit the gas and “intentionally drove the stolen vehicle in the direction of officers” as he tried to get away.
