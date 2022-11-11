MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after Memphis Police said he drove toward officers while trying to get away in a stolen car. According to the police affidavit, MPD officers responding to a complaint call about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, spotted a stolen 2019 black Hyundai Tuscon in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, not far from N 2nd St. and Chelsea Avenue. Investigators said as officers approached the vehicle, the driver – identified as Temeico Johnson, 21 – hit the gas and “intentionally drove the stolen vehicle in the direction of officers” as he tried to get away.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO