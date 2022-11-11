Read full article on original website
IdaMae Foundation giving free meals, haircuts and winter clothing on the anniversary of Young Dolph's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anniversary of the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard, is Thursday, and his nonprofit foundation is honoring it as a Day of Service. On Thursday, November 17, a day that is officially recognized as...
If you're a senior or disabled Memphis resident, you may qualify for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW for winter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Monday they have opened applications for their annual free space heater and electric blanket program for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Memphis. The Memphis utility said they are starting up their annual drive of 100 space heaters and electric blankets in partnership with...
Zoo Lights returns to the Memphis Zoo for 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo’s Truist Zoo Lights is back for the holiday season. The zoo is decking the halls, and the paths, with lights and fun everywhere – including the Twinkle Tunnel, the ice rink, a Ferris wheel, Magic Mr. Nick, animal meet and greets, the Artic Outpost Adventure, and more.
Get some holiday shopping done at 'Grizz Shop Local' event at FedExForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating Small Business Saturday with ‘Grizz Shop Local’, featuring dozens of local-owned area businesses at FedExForum on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. From noon to 3 p.m., more than 30 Mid-South small businesses will set up shop in the Grand Lobby...
Memphis woman reported missing last week found dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends and family of a Memphis woman who was reported missing last week. Memphis Police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Shatiqua Palmer was found dead with no obvious signs of foul play. MPD said Palmer was reported missing Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after she said she was...
Shooting near University of Memphis' Park Ave. Campus leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead Tuesday after a shooting near the University of Memphis' Park Avenue Campus, Memphis Police said. At 2:30 p.m., MPD said officers responded to a shooting call at 1015 Getwell Road. One shooting victim was found dead on the scene. Officers have one...
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
MPD seeks person of interest after MLGW employees robbed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said three of its employees were robbed while on the job, and Memphis Police are on the hunt for a ‘person of interest’ who uploaded a photo to the cloud from one of the victim’s phones. MPD said the robbery happened about...
One person killed in East Memphis crash involving a pedestrian
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said at least two people were injured - and one of them died - after a crash involving a pedestrian was hit in east Memphis near Audubon Park. According to MPD, the accident happened at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Southern Ave....
Hit-and-run on Winchester Road leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run on Winchester Road, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, it happened at Winchester Road and Clarke Road around 6 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the person responsible drove away. No...
Shooting near Sheffield High School in Parkway Village leaves 4 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night near Sheffield High School in Memphis' Parkway Village neighborhood, three of them in critical condition. Memphis Police said at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at South Goodlett Street and Sheffield...
Memphis mother's car stolen with holiday gifts inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Car thefts have been an on-going issue following a recent TikTok challenge. It has happened all across the nation with certain car models and makes, even here in Memphis. “Let them tell it. I’m the best mommy in the world,” said Kemyra Steel, a Memphis resident....
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after death of father and child on Pickwick Lake
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges Monday from a boating crash on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two deaths, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide...
DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money. Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29,...
They're turning the gears for a bicycle Revolution at this Cooper Young spot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Revolutions Bicycle Co-op is on a mission to help Memphis become mobile on two wheels. The bike organization runs out of First Congressional Church in Cooper Young in midtown Memphis. There are classes, events, and a retail shop. People can come in, learn to build and...
Barricade suspect arrested after standoff with MPD that began Sunday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A barricade suspect is in custody after a 10-hour standoff with police in Orange Mound. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers attempted to pick up Curtis Hearns, 45, just before 9 p.m. Sunday, at the corner of Brooklyn Ave. and Airways Blvd on an aggravated assault charge.
Here's how Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy plans to fight crime make communities safer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy was blunt on the challenges but also optimistic of his office's changes ahead in curbing crime and slowing the revolving door at 201 Poplar. Mulroy shared his ideas to a smaller at the University of Memphis but one that...
Man accused of driving toward MPD officers while trying to get away in stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after Memphis Police said he drove toward officers while trying to get away in a stolen car. According to the police affidavit, MPD officers responding to a complaint call about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, spotted a stolen 2019 black Hyundai Tuscon in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, not far from N 2nd St. and Chelsea Avenue. Investigators said as officers approached the vehicle, the driver – identified as Temeico Johnson, 21 – hit the gas and “intentionally drove the stolen vehicle in the direction of officers” as he tried to get away.
FedEx Freight furloughs some employees ahead of the holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Freight announced it will furlough some of its employees ahead of the holidays “in response to current business conditions impacting volumes.”. The company said Monday that the temporary furlough impacts some U.S. markets but did not specify which markets or which positions would be affected.
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in the Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service." Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.
