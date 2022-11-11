ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Associated Press

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. were named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005064/en/ From left to right: Tony Mercurio, VP of Sales (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Doug Underwood, Tire Manager (Dot Transportation) Kyle Martin, Regional Sales Manager (Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.) Aaron McCrady, Service Representative (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance (Dot Transportation) Lou Helmsing, President (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Joe Helmsing, Chairman (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Dave Hamilton, Parts & Warranty Manager (Dot Transportation) JR Wasson, Director of Service (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Alan Shopman, Trailer Maintenance Manager (Dot Transportation) (Photo: Business Wire)
