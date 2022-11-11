ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

Hatfield and Hoover take down Clay in statement win

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Clay County hosted Herbert Hoover for the first round of the Class AA high school football playoffs.

Huskies’ quarterback Dane Hatfield had an incredible game posting seven touchdowns, six rushing, and over 170 yards to help take down the Panthers the final 63-26.

Check out highlights above!

This put an end to Clay County’s season, who finishes 8-2.

Herbert Hoover now rolls on to the second round, playing on 11/18 and their opponent will be the winner of Winfield/Logan who play Saturday night.

