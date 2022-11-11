The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has cost a multitude of people and organizations a substantial amount of cash. FTX, the crypto exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The company's value has collapsed after once making Bankman-Fried a multibillionaire and a top Democratic donor. But Bankman-Fried is not the only one hurt by his company's collapse. Several known celebrities and corporations are affected by the state of the business and may stand to lose millions.

