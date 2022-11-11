Read full article on original website
Houston Zoo uncorks adults-only wine and light show with new varietals, live music, food, and more
These brisk winds and lower temps mean are a welcome sign for holiday-loving locals who're ready to celebrate fall fun. Now, Houston's beloved center is getting into the act with the return of a popular adult holiday light experience.Houston Zoo will host its annual Sip & Sparkle on Thursday, November 17 from 6 pm to 10 pm. New for this year, guests can sip wines from global regions including California, France, and Argentina.As the name implies, Sip & Sparkle invites visitors — aged 21 and older only — to stroll through the zoo's dazzling and site-wide holiday lights while...
Pink gets the party started with Summer Carnival tour headed to Houston
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival tour 2023 to Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 27.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in Arlington, Pink will also play in San Antonio on September 25 and Arlington on Friday, September 29.. All Texas dates — at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp — are post-summer, but who's counting?This will be...
Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California
Devotees of Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta's nationwide hospitality brands are in for a treat. The Billionaire Dollar Buyer has just secured an award-winning, 30-acre resort in sunny SoCal.Fertitta has purchased the acclaimed Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel, a premier, landmark beachfront property in the sunny, SoCal getaway destination. Notably, the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel is one of only six hotels in the U.S. to score the Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel status. The Montage has also been included among Travel + Leisure’s Top Hotels in the World. Image courtesy of Montage Laguna BeachFertitta's newest purchase...
Longtime Houston kolache bakery rises in Kingwood with sweet and savory fare and dog-friendly patio
A Houston kolache staple has arrived in Kingwood. Kolache Shoppe opened its third Houston-area location at 4521 Kingwood Dr.Open since 1970, Kolache Shoppe is known for its Czech-inspired, sweet and savory pastries that come with both traditional fruit toppings and a wide array of meat fillings. Seasonal specials — currently cranberry & cream and a Bacon Jalapeño Popper Sausage sourced from Blood Bros. BBQ — keep things fresh. The Kingwood location is different from the Greenway Plaza and Heights bakeries in a few ways. Most importantly, it's Kolache Shoppe's first franchised outpost. Franchisees Jordan and Kristy Armendinger took their backgrounds...
Hot Heights Thai restaurant's owner set to open luxurious, artful new eatery in River Oaks
The owner of a popular Thai restaurant will soon add a second concept to her roster. Kin Dee co-owner Lukkaew Srasrisuwan will open MaKiin next spring.Located on the first floor of the Hanover River Oaks luxury high-rise, MaKiin will offer a more upscale experience than Kin Dee, which opened in the Heights in 2020. Details on what exactly that means are still being worked out, but diners can expect a more luxurious environment and different dishes than Srasrisuwan’s first restaurant. Notably, Kin Dee chef Miranda Loetkhamfu is not involved in the project.Named after a Thai phrase that translates as “come...
3 easy steps for becoming a Houston SPCA foster
Remember at the start of the pandemic when people began brightening up their homebound lives by adopting cats and dogs in droves?The Houston SPCA's Foster Family program was created after so many animal lovers stepped up to help save lives, and now you can continue that legacy by signing up for your own foster.Joining Foster Family takes just three simple steps:Complete the online registration at HoustonSPCA.orgWatch the training video and pass a short quizMake an appointment to pick up supplies and bring your foster homeWhat makes Foster Family different? The Houston SPCA provides all needed supplies, including Hill’s Science Diet...
Innovative national auto dealership drives into Houston area with massive inventory and online shopping
Houstonians in search of new wheels will soon have a new option, thanks to a national chain steering into town.Florida-based CarSquad will open its first Houston outpost near Katy at the northwest intersection of I-10 and Highway 99, the company announced. The 15-acre site is slated to open in early 2023.CarSquad’s Katy location will feature a large sales floor, detailing floor, and test drive area (occupying more than 21,000 square feet) and an inventory lot that can accommodate up to 1,500 vehicles, which makes it one of the largest car dealership stores in the Houston area.How does CarSquad work? Interested...
World Series-winning Astros free agent players lead Houston's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Here are the Houston Astros World Series champs who may not return next year, experts say. The team's core will remain intact, but some familiar faces may be moving on to new teams.2. Houston's Megan Thee Stallion blasts superstar Drake for apparent diss on new his new album. “Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n—–!,” she tweeted.3. Houston Astros announce Mattress Mack will throw first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. Fans petitioned for the furniture pitchman to receive the honor after his viral moment confronting a fan in Philadelphia.4. Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Houston on new North American arena tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" is coming to H-Town.5. Goode Co. announces opening date for highly anticipated new Heights Tex-Mex restaurant. The well-regarded restaurant serves both Tex-Mex staples like fajitas and enchiladas alongside dishes that nod to the family's roots in South Texas.
These 24 best restaurant deals salute Houston's heroes on Veterans Day
Restaurants across the Houston area will be honoring those who served our country with special deals on Veterans Day. Both veterans and active duty military personnel will find everything from heft discounts to free meals as a way to show appreciation for their service.Note that a form of identification proving one’s status as a veteran is typically required to claim the discount. Atlas Restaurant GroupThe company’s three restaurants — Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar in River Oaks District and Italian steakhouse Marmo in Montrose — are offering a 50-percent discount to veterans and active duty military.Becks Prime The Houston staple...
Celebrity and royal favorite fragrance house graces Galleria boutique with new must-have collection
Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram Creed fragrances are made with 15 to 20 percent natural oils. Photo credit House of CreedTheir latest collection is made from Italian leather in a French navy blue hue with beige suede interiors. Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram House of Creed fragrances have been worn by royalty and celebrities worldwide. Photo credit House of CreedThe brand's perfume sleeves are perfect for traveling. Photo credit House of...
Global favorite dim sum restaurant opens in Katy with freshly made dumplings and signature BBQ buns
One of the world’s most acclaimed dim sum restaurants has opened in Katy. Tim Ho Wan is now serving bbq pork buns, shu mai, and more. Known for its freshly prepared dim sum specialties, Tim Ho Wan’s reputation stems from a Hong Kong location that held a Michelin star from 2010 through 2021, making it one of the least expensive restaurants in the world to be recognized by the famous dining guide. Currently, the Hong Kong restaurant has Bib Gourmand status, which indicates that it serves quality food at affordable prices. Locally, diners can expect to pay between $6 and...
Luxe, new-build River Oaks home hits market for $12.5 million
If River Oaks is one of Houston's most exclusive enclaves, Del Monte Drive is one of River Oaks' most exclusive streets. Now, there's a new kid on that exclusive block. Meet 3315 Del Monte Dr., a brand-new, 12,000-plus-square-foot estate sitting on half an acre in that most mythic of Bayou City neighborhoods. It's listed at $12.5 million, represented by David Gross of Douglas Elliman.Built by Layne Kelly and JD Bartell Designs, the custom creation features five bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half baths. Large living spaces throughout the home make it perfect for entertaining. The temperature-controlled wine room is...
One-of-a-kind Marilyn Monroe necklace dazzles in exclusive 2-day event at posh Post Oak jeweler
Although Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a "girl's best friend" in the 1953 hit Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, her nicest and reportedly most sentimental piece of jewelry was a pearl necklace. Legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio gifted her the necklace during their 10-day honeymoon in Japan, later saying it was "the happiest time" of their short marriage. Monroe, who primarily wore costume jewelry, loved the necklace so much that she wore it to the Santa Monica, California courthouse along with white gloves and a black coat when she divorced DiMaggio just nine months later.The famous 16-inch strand of cultured...
World's largest bounce house springs into Houston with space, sports, and ninja-type fun
Houstonians ready to jump around this weekend are in luck, as a Guinness -certified tour springs into town for some bouncy fun. The Big Bounce America returns to the Houston area for weekend activities starting Saturday, November 12 and running through Sunday, November 26 at Katy Mills Mall.Boasting the quite literally — and quite perfectly titled — The World’s Largest Bounce House, at a mammoth and record-holding 16,000 square feet, the touring attraction also includes a new Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; an obstacle course called The Giant that spans more than 900 feet; and a space-themed wonderland...
13 Houston restaurants serving up Thanksgiving feasts to-go
Thanksgiving is around the corner and hosts might be looking for a little help. Whether it's a few side dishes or a whole meal, Houston restaurants offer a variety of dishes to feed a few or a crowd. Here are our recommendations. Esther's Cajun Café and Soul FoodTo-go feasts that serve between eight and 10 people are available for between $139.99 and $199.99. The $139.99 base package includes Cajun-fried turkey or spiraled ham, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, and cranberry sauce. The deluxe package ($199.99) offers the same selections, along with three sides and sweet potato pie. A la carte options...
Festive new Italian restaurant serves up fresh fare, made-from-scratch pastas, and upscale vibe in River Oaks
River Oaks has a new destination for pizza, pasta, and other festive Italian fare. Zanti Cucina Italiana is now open in the River Oaks Shopping Center (1958 W Gray St.). Founded in The Woodlands in 2019 by owner Santiago Peláez and executive chef Stefano Ferrero, the new River Oaks location represents an evolution of the concept that’s been upgraded for to suit its ritzy address. The almost 9,000-square-foot restaurant features design elements imported from Italy, including tiles and chandeliers. Courtesy of Zanti Cucina ItalianaA look inside the new Zanti. ...
Rice University's Moody Center commissions talented Nigerian artist to craft special new beer
A party to celebrate an art exhibition immediately conjures images of well-dressed people standing around sipping wine, but that won’t be the case this Saturday, November 5 at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts. Instead, attendees at Saturday night’s Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience will be drinking a very special beer. The Moody Center invited Emeka Ogboh, a Nigerian-born, Berlin-based artist whose lightbox work Spirit and Matter is featured at the center, to collaborate with local brewery Astral Brewing on Japa, a stout that’s intended to capture the flavors of Houston. The result is a beer that has...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Houston on new North American arena tour
Houston fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Toyota Center on July 11, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 at ToyotaCenter.com. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here now through Monday,...
12 best November performances no Houston theater fan should miss
While some Halloween spirit remains in November — including ghost stories (4th Wall Theatre), friendly sea monsters (the Alley) and possible zombies (Rec Room) — it’s beginning to look a lot like holiday shows for much of this month.Look for a brand-new Christmas Carol, holiday cabaret, Christmas Motown, Panto and our favorite Nutty prince. Those whose plans are to Bah Humbug until December can stay in a holiday-free zone with some blue men, singing queens, farcical French servants, and the Catastrophic gang.Blue Man Group from Performing Arts Houston (November 5 and 6)If you’re already feeling a bit blue as...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
