ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Review: Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' is bad 'Goodfellas' fan fiction

By Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Sylvester Stallone is probably the king of something, but it's certainly not Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Rocky Balboa himself, the legend of the silver screen and an action hero who can strike fear into the hearts of many, has decided to make his way to television in Paramount+ 's "Tulsa King," a new series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan . Considering the success Sheridan has enjoyed crafting that show for another Baby Boomer movie star, Kevin Costner , he seemed a perfect fit for Stallone's big move to streaming.

Unfortunately for Stallone, "Tulsa" (streaming Sundays, ★ out of four) is no "Yellowstone." The crime drama, about an old gangster forced to move from New York to Oklahoma by his bosses, is a mess, with moments so poorly written they're cringeworthy. It's part half-hearted Western, part fish-out-of-water comedy and part mob-movie knockoff, with bad wigs and worse accents. It's all a bit embarrassing, to be honest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTU00_0j7aDwKZ00
Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi in new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+

"Tulsa" struggles from its very concept. Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, an aging mobster just released from a 25-year prison sentence after taking the fall for his boss on a murder charge. Instead of coming home to open arms and a reward for his loyalty, he's shunted off by his employer's big-shot son to Tulsa, seemingly picked at random as a place in the middle of nowhere to stick an old gangster.

Within minutes of arriving in the Sooner state, Dwight has taken over a legal marijuana dispensary run by an idiotic stoner (Martin Starr), wielding nothing but a metal water bottle as a weapon. He instantly turns his taxi driver Tyson (Jay Will) into a willing criminal accomplice. Within a couple of days, he has proven himself so handsome and charismatic that he gets a much younger woman into bed (Andrea Savage), whom we later learn is an ATF agent, naturally. He can seemingly do anything with a fat wad of cash, his fists and a grimace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ds1aw_0j7aDwKZ00
Andrea Savage as Stacy in "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Every plot point is so absurd, each line of dialogue so corny that "Tulsa" is a compounding engine of cringe, at least in the first two episodes made available for review out of nine in total. It's like one of those cheesy direct-to-video "Geezer Teaser" action films, but longer to sit through. Hilariously, the best (and that's a relative term) moments of "Tulsa" are its most light-hearted, such as when Dwight accidentally eats a marijuana edible and enjoys a belligerent, happy high. But Stallone on weed is more a funny idea for a "Saturday Night Live" sketch than a TV show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3Nzp_0j7aDwKZ00
Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, and Martin Starr as Bodhi in "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Sheridan's producing partner David Glasser told The Hollywood Reporter that Sheridan wrote the first "Tulsa" episode in a single day . It is unfortunately quite easy to imagine this script coming together that quickly, given how rushed and messy it is. And a shame, because the idea of Stallone as an aging gangster in a glossy streaming series is enticing. You don't have to be a Hollywood development executive to discern how this series got the go-ahead.

But some ideas aren't meant to be more than that: thoughts that exit our brains just as easily as they enter. I wouldn't mind "Tulsa" leaving mine.

More: Sylvester Stallone vows focus on Jennifer Flavin marriage after turmoil: 'Family now comes first'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Review: Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' is bad 'Goodfellas' fan fiction

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Really Disliked Each Other Immensely’ in the 1980s

They just don’t make action movie stars like they used to. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the box office in the 1980s with their hyper-masculine, star-driven brand of action movies: a feat some studios, but no actor has fully replicated since. You’d think the experience would have bonded the titans of industry, but Stallone says that shared experience is precisely why they weren’t always friends. In a new interview with Forbes to promote his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” Stallone waxed nostalgic about his rivalry with Schwarzenegger and their eventual ability to mend fences by teaming up for “The Expendables”...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
msn.com

Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series

When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
TEXAS STATE
ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

677K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy