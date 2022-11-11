Loss of Zach Werenski adds more gloom to Columbus Blue Jackets' season | Opinion

Oct 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) looks to pass the puck against the Boston Bruins in the second period of the NHL game at Nationwide Arena. Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Blue Jackets fended off a late charge by John Tortorella’s Philadelphia Flyers, scored a couple of empty-net goals and posted a 5-2 victory in Nationwide Arena Thursday night. It was strong medicine for the Jackets, who had lost their previous five, and for their fans.

But defenseman Zach Werenski, who scored a goal off a three-on-one rush in the middle of the first period, left the game later in the period with a right shoulder injury. He did not return.

Friday, it was announced that he has a torn labrum and a separated right shoulder and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Werenski was angling to check Flyers forward Travis Konecny but got only a piece of the slippery winger. As Werenski went awkwardly into the wall, he extended his right arm to brace himself. The arm got caught on the shelf of the dasher as he went down.

Werenski had an “oh no” look as he skated to the bench. He was holding his right shoulder with his left hand.

Werenski, 25, is a franchise cornerstone. He’s a top-pair, first-power-play-unit, three-zone impact player.

In July 2021, he signed a six-year, $57.5-million contract extension to remain in Columbus through 2027-28. The signing was a statement: Werenski put his foot in what had been a revolving door of exiting free agents ; he is the star who stayed; he placed his trust in the front office to build a winner and, in so doing, invited others to do the same.

Werenski in 2017-18 played most of the season with a left shoulder injury and, after the Jackets were eliminated from the playoffs, had surgery to repair a torn labrum. If there is a sliver of good news about his new injury, it’s that it’s the other shoulder.

This does not mitigate the terribleness of the situation for Werenski and the Jackets. When he comes back, he will have to answer the question of how far he can take his game with a pair of repaired shoulders.

The Jackets will have to find out how well they can get on without their All-Star anchor. Their defense was already thin, and defenseman Nick Blankenburg will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a fractured ankle and high ankle sprain in Thursday's game.

The team is waiting on prospects such as Corson Ceulemans, David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk – first-round picks all – to come through the pipeline. It could take two to three years; defensemen need seasoning before they’re ready for the big leagues. The Blue Jackets called up Jiricek and fellow defenseman Gavin Bayreuther and Marcus Bjork on Friday.

Werenski’s loss has the potential to vaporize whatever faint playoff hopes the Jackets might have had.

But the 2023 draft is shaping up to be on the level of the 2015 draft , which has already produced a dozen All-Stars – including Connor McDavid (No. 1 overall), Werenski (No. 8) and Konecny (No. 24). The next draft is both deep and top-heavy, especially with centers. It may be that there are six high-end, top-line centers, beginning with Connor Bedard, who will be among the top 15.

You hate to talk about the draft in November. Here, we have to.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Loss of Zach Werenski adds more gloom to Columbus Blue Jackets' season | Opinion