BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced 36-year-old DeAngelo Higgs of Madison this week following his August conviction on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and other felony charges. Higgs was one of three men charged in the September 2021 shooting outside an East St. Louis grocery store. Mason Mitchell, who was then 3 years old at the time, was one of seven people wounded. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the boy suffered a paralyzing spinal injury and now uses a wheelchair.

MADISON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO