Carlinville, IL

wmay.com

Report: Driver Had Been Stopped By Police Shortly Before Fatal I-55 Crash

The Auburn man who is now facing charges in a fatal crash on Interstate 55 last week had been stopped by police shortly before the deadly collision, but left the scene in defiance of the officer’s instructions. The State Journal-Register reports that a Divernon police officer pulled 44-year-old Shane...
AUBURN, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Individuals Facing Multiple Felony Charges In Fayette County Court

Two individuals are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County Court after their arrests last week. 56 year old Lisa E. Tedrick has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon for allegedly possessing ammunition. The Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Weapons by Felon charges are both Class 3 Felonies while the other charge is a Misdemeanor.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th Capitol Riot has now been arrested for a deadly crash on I-55. Shane Woods, 44, has been arrested for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing/eluding, driving under the influence. "Our...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wglc.net

Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced 36-year-old DeAngelo Higgs of Madison this week following his August conviction on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and other felony charges. Higgs was one of three men charged in the September 2021 shooting outside an East St. Louis grocery store. Mason Mitchell, who was then 3 years old at the time, was one of seven people wounded. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the boy suffered a paralyzing spinal injury and now uses a wheelchair.
MADISON, IL
newschannel20.com

Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wsmiradio.com

Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft

Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
HILLSBORO, IL
wmix94.com

Breese man charged with murder of man found dead near Carlyle Lake

CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 28-year-old Breese man held in the Clinton County Jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with Class 2 felony kidnapping and Class 4 felony unlawful restraint in connection with the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Marcos Chaves, also of Breese.
BREESE, IL
wlds.com

Alexander Man Sentenced For 2021 Waverly Crash

Morgan County Court sentenced a multiple traffic offender on Thursday to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 33 year old William J. Sanders of Alexander pleaded guilty to felony driving on a revoked license causing personal injury on Thursday in court. The charge stems from a string of traffic arrests dating back to January 28th of last year.
WAVERLY, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested After Stealing UTV from ISD

Jacksonville Police were called after a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a school yesterday morning. The Illinois School for the Deaf security detail reported to police that one of the school’s dark green utility vehicles had been taken around 9:30 yesterday morning. The unknown suspect at the time...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court

The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Call prompts lockdown at Jerseyville High

A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC

The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

