erienewsnow.com
Penelec to Complete Project Benefiting Electric Service for 1,000 Customers in Crawford County
Penelec is in the process of completing a project to upgrade its distribution system in Crawford County. The distribution system helps prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions during severe winter weather. The work includes converting an existing power line to a higher voltage, and setting more than 100...
Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Tire Shop Sees Uptick in Business with Snow in Forecast
The snow in this weekend's forecast might have drivers thinking about tires. Erie News Now stopped by Flynn's Tire and Auto Service on Pittsburgh Ave. There's been an uptick in business as people start to come in to get the right tires for the winter season. Manager Matthew Mitchell said...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police, Fire Depts. Eyes New Upgrades
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – License plate readers and lifesaving equipment are on the horizon for Jamestown’s Police and Fire Departments as part of next year’s proposed budget. The aforementioned is included in Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 executive budget, which is currently under review by City...
explore venango
Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident happened around 8:44 a.m. on Friday, November 11, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Ranch Street, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department to Host Christmas Tree Lane
The Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the annual Christmas Tree Lane event this weekend. Roughly 20-30 Christmas tress will be on display, along with several local crafters who well be selling various holiday items. Additionally, winning houses from the Cochranton Junior Fair Board's Gingerbread House Contest will be on...
erienewsnow.com
Fall to Winter Transition has Erie Streets Crews Coping with Leaves and Anticipating Snow
A taste of snow, sleet and wintry weather arrived over the weekend, even before all of the leaves on the trees have fallen to the ground. With piles and piles of leaves to pick up, a full complement of Erie Streets Bureau crews was hard at work scraping, scooping, and lifting leaves off Erie streets to haul away for compost.
erienewsnow.com
Townships Prepare for Snowfall
With snow in the forecast for the next few days, Erie businesses and municipalities are prepared for the start of the winter season. Harborcreek townships have their snowplows loaded with salt and sand and have been prepped to go for weeks, leading into the first snowfall of the season. Township...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Look to Identify Boot Barn Theft Suspects
Pennsylvania State Police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two suspects in a retail theft investigation. It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at Boot Barn on Peach St. in Summit Township. The men went into the store, both took a pair of boots worth about $190 each and...
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Mission Announces Fight Card for Annual Knockout Homelessness Event
The lineup for a Valentine's Day charity event is now set as the Erie City Mission announced the fight card for the 14th annual Knockout Homelessness event. "They use the sport of boxing to bring attention to homelessness," said Stephen Westbrook, CEO of the Erie City Mission. "And the Mission couldn't ask for anything more than that because that's why we exist—to restore hope and transform the lives of those we serve."
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure
WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Auto Parts from Vehicles
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts of auto parts from vehicles. A catalytic converter was removed from a Jeep Renegade on W. Middle Rd. in Girard Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said. A woman who lives on East Ave. in McKean Borough reported...
WFMJ.com
Greenville demolishing 5 downtown buildings
A Greenville eyesore that once led to its Main street being shut down is now being demolished. According to the borough manager it's taken over 7 months for Greenville officials to acquire the needed grants to fund the demolition. They also got enough grants to pay the demolition of three...
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
erienewsnow.com
Emergency Homeless Shelters Set To Open Next Week In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two emergency homeless shelters are expected to open sometime next week in Jamestown. In an update to the City Council on Monday, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist addressed the ever growing issue of homelessness in our region. He told the council that a shelter...
erienewsnow.com
Tips to Keep Your Holiday Gatherings Virus Free
Unlike the last two holiday seasons where the advice from public health officials was to stay away from out-of-town relatives, host gatherings outside or wear a mask to turkey dinner, this should be the closest thing to a normal holiday season that we've seen in a while. And yet, COVID-19...
erienewsnow.com
Homeless Help: Shelters Prepare for Winter
Deniko Red and Charlie Birrittier are currently experiencing homelessness. "Being homeless is something that can destroy you, but it can also build you up to be stronger," said Red. "It teaches you how to survive." As winter approaches, both Deniko and Charlie rely on the Upper Room of Erie to...
explore venango
Area Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township on November 5. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
1 dead after fire in Pohatcong Township, prosecutor says
UPDATE: 68-year-old woman identified as victim of Pohatcong Township fatal fire. One person is dead following a house fire Sunday night in Pohatcong Township, the Warren County prosecutor confirms. The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Victory Avenue, township fire Chief Tom Nigro said. The...
yourdailylocal.com
“Heartbreaking”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
