Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area.
On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m.
This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two locations opened in Southaven over the summer.
Two other locations are set to open in the Mid-South within the next year:
- Stage Road and North Germantown Parkway
- Winchester near Centennial Dr
Whataburger previously had two locations in the Memphis area—one in Whitehaven and the other in Frayser. For years, the closest locations were located three hours away in Ridgeland and Vicksburg, Mississippi.
