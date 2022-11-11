ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

You Can Stay in a Colorado Hotel Full of Dinosaur Bones

Here in Colorado, there are plenty of attractions that are fun for the whole family that involve dinosaurs. We've got Dinosaur Ridge outside of Red Rocks, dinosaur museums in Fruita and Canon City, all of which are pretty commonly known. However, in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, what appears to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado

Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
COLORADO STATE
NPS: Stop Licking Colorado River Toads To Get High

Have you ever been out for a hike, saw a majestic creature, and thought “I should lick that"?. Of course, you haven’t. Because that’s stupid. But apparently, the national park service has seen it become such a problem, that they have issued a warning. According to the...
COLORADO STATE
When Is the Annual Tree Lighting In Downtown Grand Junction?

The holiday season has arrived, but, it doesn't really feel like it until we have the annual tree lighting in downtown Grand Junction. Countless cities across the country have a community tree-lighting event every year. Grand Junction certainly is not unique in that respect. But, it's a special time because it brings people together for a common cause. It seems like it's the one time of the year when we can truly be one big, happy family.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Your Picks For Western Colorado’s Best Places For French Dip

Believe it or not, this Saturday, November 12, 2022, is "National French Dip Day." Where in Western Colorado will you find the best French Dip?. When you head out to celebrate thinly sliced roast beef on a French Roll and au jus, where do you like to go? I posted this question on Facebook. According to you, these are the best places in Western Colorado for French Dip.
COLORADO STATE
