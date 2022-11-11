Read full article on original website
Post Register
Early snowfall welcome, but a lot more needed
Idaho’s new water year is off to a great start thanks to the recent snowstorms, and mountain snowpack levels in all Idaho basins are well above normal. But it’s also really early in the water year, which began Oct. 1, and a lot more mountain snow is needed to ensure farmers, recreationists and others who depend on the state’s reservoirs have a decent water supply in 2023.
Post Register
$10,000 will go to Idaho schools demonstrating CS expansion
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Code.org is is offering $10,000 to one Idaho middle school and one Idaho high school demonstrating CS expansion. You must register by Nov. 21. For more information, click HERE.
Post Register
The cold air is locked in, but, for how long?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High pressure has settled into the west coast and pushed the storm track well to the north of Idaho. This will create a stagnant pattern for us keeping any significant storms from moving into the region. As a result, we'll see some patchy areas of early morning fog followed by sunny to partly cloudy skies each day through next weekend!
Post Register
Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
Post Register
Rolovich sues Washington St over firing for refusing vaccine
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has sued the university and Gov. Jay Inslee after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The lawsuit, filed last week in Whitman County Superior Court, names the university, athletic director Patrick Chun and Inslee as defendants. Inslee, a Democrat, had required that state employees get vaccinated, or receive a specific exemption, to keep their jobs.
