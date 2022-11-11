Idaho’s new water year is off to a great start thanks to the recent snowstorms, and mountain snowpack levels in all Idaho basins are well above normal. But it’s also really early in the water year, which began Oct. 1, and a lot more mountain snow is needed to ensure farmers, recreationists and others who depend on the state’s reservoirs have a decent water supply in 2023.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO