Sam's Club Is Taking on Costco's Famous $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda — by Lowering Its Own Combo to $1.38

Talk about starting beef. Wholesale retailer Sam's Club is taking on rival Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo by lowering the price of its own frank. Doug McMillon, CEO of Sam's Club parent company Walmart, revealed the move during the company's third-quarter earnings call. He said the Sam's Club menu item would see a 12 cent price cut from $1.50 to $1.38. McMillon said that the decision was made to make "the everyday shopping trip better," Insider reported.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped 6.54% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
