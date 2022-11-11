Read full article on original website
Sam's Club Is Taking on Costco's Famous $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda — by Lowering Its Own Combo to $1.38
Talk about starting beef. Wholesale retailer Sam's Club is taking on rival Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo by lowering the price of its own frank. Doug McMillon, CEO of Sam's Club parent company Walmart, revealed the move during the company's third-quarter earnings call. He said the Sam's Club menu item would see a 12 cent price cut from $1.50 to $1.38. McMillon said that the decision was made to make "the everyday shopping trip better," Insider reported.
Crypto.com Customers Worry It Could Follow FTX as CEO Tries to Reassure Them Everything's Fine
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has taken to Twitter, YouTube and the airwaves to try and reassure customers that their deposits are safe and the company is on solid footing. In the last few months, the company has reportedly cut over one-quarter of its staff, and concern has mounted since FTX's collapse last week.
Amazon Starts Cutting Jobs, With Layoffs Hitting Alexa Unit and Cloud Gaming Division
Amazon has begun laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce. CEO Andy Jassy has moved aggressively to cut costs across Amazon, and the company previously said it would freeze hiring in its corporate workforce. Amazon on Tuesday began laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce as...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped 6.54% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
