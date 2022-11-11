LINCOLN - Attorney General Doug Peterson announced today a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally with more than $11 million to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund and participating cities and counties throughout Nebraska. In October, states confirmed that settlement negotiations were also well underway with Walgreens and CVS. Nebraska and other states together with local governments continue their efforts to achieve final settlement with both CVS and Walgreens. Although Walmart filled significantly fewer prescriptions for opioids then CVS or Walgreens, since 2018 Walmart has been the most proactive in trying to monitor and control prescription opioid diversion attempted through its pharmacies.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO