Nebraska’s first casino has already sent $800K to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin...
Neb. agrees to settlement with Walmart over opioids
LINCOLN — Nebraska has given its OK to a $3 billion settlement with Walmart in a lawsuit alleging that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of the highly addictive painkillers. The settlement, if ratified by 43 states by the end...
POST PODCAST: United Way of Western Nebraska
Karen Benzel discusses holiday gift basket distribution and gives a progress report on United Way's annual fundraising goal.
AG Peterson announces $3.1 B settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
LINCOLN - Attorney General Doug Peterson announced today a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally with more than $11 million to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund and participating cities and counties throughout Nebraska. In October, states confirmed that settlement negotiations were also well underway with Walgreens and CVS. Nebraska and other states together with local governments continue their efforts to achieve final settlement with both CVS and Walgreens. Although Walmart filled significantly fewer prescriptions for opioids then CVS or Walgreens, since 2018 Walmart has been the most proactive in trying to monitor and control prescription opioid diversion attempted through its pharmacies.
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska Panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
40 attorneys general announce Google settlement over location tracking practices
Lincoln – Attorney General Peterson announced today that Nebraska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Nebraska will receive $11,887,209.18 from the settlement.
Lawmaker: Hammering out details of Nebraska voter ID law won’t be easy
LINCOLN — Now that the Nebraska Constitution is going to be amended to require valid photo identification to vote, the Legislature is tasked with hammering out details of the actual Voter ID law. And it’s poised to be among the nation’s strictest. “There’s a lot of different,...
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Third union rejects deal with nation's freight railroads
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike. The small International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union on Monday voted down the contract even though...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
Governor-Elect Pillens' Veterans Day statement
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. "Today, we honor the veterans who dedicated themselves in the service of our country and state," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Thousands of veterans call Nebraska home. Their sacrifices are why we enjoy our freedoms as Americans. I encourage every Nebraskan to take the time today to thank a veteran for their dedication in protecting our country, values, and way of life."
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
Gov. Ricketts’ Veterans Day statement
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in recognition of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2022. “Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol. The building’s cornerstone—set in place 100 years ago—is dedicated to Nebraska’s veterans.”
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Refusal to remove ‘divisive’ books could be demise of Kan. library
ST. MARYS — Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All...
Flood earns victory in Nebraska’s 1st District; Smith wins 3rd
OMAHA — Motivated Republicans in northeast Nebraska showed up Tuesday for a hometown guy and powered U.S. Rep. Mike Flood to a second victory over Democratic State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the 1st Congressional District. Flood won a full two-year term by a bigger margin than he posted...
T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY
NEW YORK (AP) — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday. The 200-pound (91-kilogram) skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who...
Police ID woman killed in Omaha shooting that injured 7
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday during a confrontation at the party, police said. Officers who responded to reports of gunfire in the area found 20-year-old Karly Wood and another person with gunshot wounds, police said Monday in a news release. Both were rushed to an Omaha hospital, where Wood died.
Potential railroad strike delayed until early December
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month.
