ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Neb. agrees to settlement with Walmart over opioids

LINCOLN — Nebraska has given its OK to a $3 billion settlement with Walmart in a lawsuit alleging that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of the highly addictive painkillers. The settlement, if ratified by 43 states by the end...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

AG Peterson announces $3.1 B settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations

LINCOLN - Attorney General Doug Peterson announced today a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally with more than $11 million to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund and participating cities and counties throughout Nebraska. In October, states confirmed that settlement negotiations were also well underway with Walgreens and CVS. Nebraska and other states together with local governments continue their efforts to achieve final settlement with both CVS and Walgreens. Although Walmart filled significantly fewer prescriptions for opioids then CVS or Walgreens, since 2018 Walmart has been the most proactive in trying to monitor and control prescription opioid diversion attempted through its pharmacies.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
MISSOURI STATE
Panhandle Post

40 attorneys general announce Google settlement over location tracking practices

Lincoln – Attorney General Peterson announced today that Nebraska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Nebraska will receive $11,887,209.18 from the settlement.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
MISSOURI STATE
Panhandle Post

Third union rejects deal with nation's freight railroads

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike. The small International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union on Monday voted down the contract even though...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Governor-Elect Pillens' Veterans Day statement

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. "Today, we honor the veterans who dedicated themselves in the service of our country and state," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Thousands of veterans call Nebraska home. Their sacrifices are why we enjoy our freedoms as Americans. I encourage every Nebraskan to take the time today to thank a veteran for their dedication in protecting our country, values, and way of life."
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts’ Veterans Day statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in recognition of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2022. “Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol. The building’s cornerstone—set in place 100 years ago—is dedicated to Nebraska’s veterans.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
WYOMING STATE
Panhandle Post

Police ID woman killed in Omaha shooting that injured 7

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday during a confrontation at the party, police said. Officers who responded to reports of gunfire in the area found 20-year-old Karly Wood and another person with gunshot wounds, police said Monday in a news release. Both were rushed to an Omaha hospital, where Wood died.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Potential railroad strike delayed until early December

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy