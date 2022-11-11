Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Toys With YouTuber Deji Olatunji, Stops Him In 6th Round Of Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition Sunday night didn’t resemble his first four exhibitions, let alone any of his 50 professional prizefights. The legendary five-division champion clearly took it easy on social media star Deji Olatunji during their eight-round exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. London’s Olatunji, a brother of KSI, took the glorified sparring session seriously, but the inexperienced southpaw obviously couldn’t compete with even a 45-year-old Mayweather.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner-Choi Undisputed 130-Pound Championship Ordered By WBA
Another undisputed championship clash is potentially in store. The WBA has once again taken the initiative to order a fight between reigning champions, as part of its One Boxing project committed to creating a single champion per weight division. The focus has been placed on the women’s junior lightweight division as the sanctioning body formally called for its long-reigning WBA 130-pound titlist Hyun Mi Choi to enter talks with lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO champ Alycia Baumgardner.
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley - CompuBox Punch Stats
Although he was the underdog, Denzel Bentley set new career highs in power punches thrown and landed in a fight. Janibek Alimkhanuly set new career bests for total punches thrown and landed in a fight, and jabs and power punches landed in a fight. Bentley threw 80 more punches than...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Says Next Fight To Take Place January In Washington D.C.
Gervonta Davis’ return to the ring appears imminent. The knockout artist announced Tuesday on his verified Instagram account that he will be fighting in January in Washington D.C. Davis did not share an exact date, venue, or opponent, and he deleted the post announcing the news soon after. Recently,...
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia Predicts That Terence Crawford Will Beat Errol Spence
The much-anticipated bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. officially fell through the cracks on Oct. 20 after monthslong negotiations when Crawford announced he’d instead be fighting David Avanesyan on Dec. 10. Recently retired four-division champion Mikey Garcia is far too familiar with both fighters. Garcia lost a...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Kicks Montana Love While He's Down: "Montana Is A B!tch"
Although Gervonta Davis is working tirelessly behind the scenes on a deal that would see him take on Ryan Garcia, the former multiple weight world champion paused those negotiations to watch Montana Love return to action. This past weekend, in front of a pro-Love crowd at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse...
Boxing Scene
Misfits Boxing: Hardy, Briggs Eyed As Replacements To Face Rahman Jr; Overtflow-Faze Temperrr Added
Overtflow will get another swing at a key member of the FaZe Clan on a show where the field has narrowed in the search for a new opponent to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in the main event. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that another influencer bout has been added to this weekend’s...
Boxing Scene
Raymond Ford Scores One-Punch, 8th Round Knockout Of Sakaria Lukas
Raymond Ford was effortless in picking apart his most experienced foe to date. The unbeaten southpaw from Camden, New Jersey methodically broke down a grizzled veteran in Namibia’s Sakaria Lukas closing the show in emphatic style. A perfectly timed right hook put Sakaria Lukas down and out at of round eight in their DAZN-aired featherweight bout Saturday evening from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Natasha Jonas Boxes Past Marie-Eve Dicaire To Unify WBO, IBF, WBC Titles
Manchester Arena, Manchester - In a high-stakes unification for the WBC, IBF, WBO junior middleweight titles, Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) fought her way to a ten round unanimous decision over a determined Marie-Eve Dicaire (18-2, 1 KO). (photos by Lawrence Lustig) The scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 97-93. The...
Boxing Scene
Cuban Prospect Herrera Drops Manzanilla 4 Times, Stops Him After 5th On Mayweather-Deji Card
Jadier Herrera demonstrated the skills and power Sunday night that have made him an intriguing prospect. The 20-year-old Cuban southpaw dropped Venezuelan veteran Franklin Manzanilla four times on his way to a technical-knockout win on the Floyd Mayweather-Deji pay-per-view undercard at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Herrera (9-0, 7 KOs) dropped Manzanilla once apiece in the first and second rounds and then twice during the fifth round before their scheduled 10-round junior lightweight fight was stopped.
Boxing Scene
Steve Spark Finds Peace Amidst The Chaos Against Montana Love
Sixteen months ago, Steve Spark was at his day job as a bartender slinging drinks at the local pub when he received a call that would alter the trajectory of his life and career. He was being offered a fight against Tim Tszyu, now regarded as one of the best light middleweights in the world, ten days later. Although Spark was a natural 140-pounder, he said yes without hesitation. He finished pouring his drink, finished his shift, and began getting ready for a gargantuan challenge.
Boxing Scene
Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy Set As New Misfits Boxing x DAZN Main Event In Austin, Texas
The show goes on for Hasim Rahman Jr. A new opponent has been secured for the second-generation heavyweight, who will now face former NFL defensive end and current pro rookie Greg Hardy atop Saturday’s Misfits Boxing x DAZN show from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Hardy replaces former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, who was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid as previously reported by BoxingScene.com.
Boxing Scene
Matias-Ponce: TGB Promotions ($510,000) Wins Rights As Lone Bidder For Vacant IBF Title Fight
A promoter and a firm deadline are in place for an oft-delayed vacant title fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that TGB Promotions has secured the rights to the Subriel Matias-Jeremias Ponce vacant IBF junior welterweight title fight. TGB bid $510,000 as the lone participant during the IBF purse bid hearing on Tuesday at the sanctioning body’s headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey. Each boxer will earn $255,000 per a 50/50 purse split as the top two contenders.
Boxing Scene
Chloe Watson Pumped For Return at York Hall on November 25
Chloe Watson (3-0) says she is ready to shine as the Birkenhead boxer prepares to step up in competition and take on the undefeated Spaniard Minerva Gutierrez (2-0, 1 KO) on her second York Hall appearance, as part of a night of action at London’s historic boxing venue on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Steve Spark Tops Montana Love By Disqualification in Chaotic Ending
Cleveland, Ohio - In a junior welterweight clash, Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) defeated Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) by way of a six round disqualification. At the start, Love was using his speed and quick reflexes to present a lot of issues for Spark. In the second, Spark landed a series of hard shots to drop Love down hard. Love recovered pretty quickly and went back to his boxing for the remainder of the round. The third had Spark chasing to land big shots, as Love stayed on the move and boxing well.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Hopes For a Clash With Bam Rodriguez in Next Fight
Last Friday, Sunny Edwards reminded everyone why he's one of the best flyweights on the planet by seeing off his dangerous mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado. And Edwards is already lining up the next big challenge of his reign as world champion – Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Edwards, who...
Boxing Scene
Christian Mbili vs. Vaughn Alexander on December 17 at XXL Arena in France
French super middleweight Christian Mbili (22-0) meets American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1) in a scheduled ten-rounder on December 17 at the XXL Arena in Nantes (France). Mbili is ranked # 2 by the WBC. Welterweight Souleymane Cissokho (15-0) is in against South African Thulani Mbenge (19-1) in the co-feature and it...
Boxing Scene
Fernando Vargas Jr. To Open Zepeda vs. Prograis PPV Broadcast
Junior middleweight prospect and ‘Son of a Legend’ Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas Jr., (6-0, 6 KOs), of Las Vegas, NV will open the ‘Battle of the Best’ Pay-Per-View against Alejandro ‘Thunder’ Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs), of Montebello, CA set for Saturday, November 26 from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park, just outside of Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
William Zepeda: I Passed Test With Flying Colors, Ready To Face The Best At 135
William Zepeda wanted to make sure everyone remembered his name after his most recent win. The red-hot lightweight contender made sure to do his homework prior to arriving at that point, coming in fully prepared for his step up in class against former IBF junior lightweight titlist Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz. It was mission accomplished for the all-action fighter from San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, who soundly pointed Diaz by scores of 119-109, 119-109 and 118-110 in their DAZN-aired main event from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Boxing Scene
Seniesa Estrada Dominates Jazmin Gala Villarino, Scores Shutout In 105-Pound Title Fight
Seniesa Estrada enjoyed every second of her long-awaited return to the ring Saturday night in Las Vegas. The undefeated Estrada relentlessly threw punches at Jazmin Gala Villarino and fended off the aggressive Argentinean contender in their 105-pound title fight at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater. Judges Max DeLuca, Chris Migliore and Patricia Morse Jarman all scored it a shutout, 100-90, for East Los Angeles’ Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs), who won a unanimous decision and retained her WBA minimumweight championship.
Comments / 0