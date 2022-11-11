Sixteen months ago, Steve Spark was at his day job as a bartender slinging drinks at the local pub when he received a call that would alter the trajectory of his life and career. He was being offered a fight against Tim Tszyu, now regarded as one of the best light middleweights in the world, ten days later. Although Spark was a natural 140-pounder, he said yes without hesitation. He finished pouring his drink, finished his shift, and began getting ready for a gargantuan challenge.

