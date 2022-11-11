Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Here's How Disneyland Is Celebrating The 2022 Holidays...AND The Release Of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Spoiler alert: It's pretty darn great!
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
I Can't Stop Thinking About This Story Of Whoopi Goldberg Fighting For A Crew's Equal Pay — It's That Good
Angela Bassett said that "she came in – Hurricane Whoop – and she was just like, 'I will go right in here, and they are going to be paid fairly!'"
Chief Stewardess Faye Clarke Dishes on 'Below Deck Adventure'
Faye Clarke left the corporate world and is now making waves in the yachting industry. She is the chief stew on the Mercury yacht on 'Below Deck Adventure.' Clarke joins Trending to talk all about the reality TV show.
