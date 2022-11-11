Read full article on original website
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Elon Musk's lawyers say his $50 billion Tesla pay package is justified because he's 'not the typical CEO' as a November trial approaches
Elon Musk's lawyers say the billionaire's over $50 billion Tesla compensation plan is justified. Musk faces a trial in November over a lawsuit from an investor regarding his 2018 pay package. The pay plan is structured around Tesla's performance goals and includes over 100 million stock options. Elon Musk's lawyers...
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst
Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back
Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Elon Musk is $8 billion poorer after taking control of Twitter, meaning his net worth has fallen by $66 billion this year
Elon Musk took an $8 billion hit to his net worth after buying Twitter, per Bloomberg wealth index. The world's richest man finally sealed his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter on Thursday. Musk said he bought the social media platform to "try to help humanity," not to make more...
Tesla Builds 10,000 Model Ys In 42 Days At Giga Texas
Tesla has announced via Twitter that it has built 20,000 Tesla Model Y electric vehicles at its Giga Texas plant as of October 30,2022. 43 days prior, Tesla's Texas plant announced it had built 10,000 Model Ys. That puts Tesla's Model Y production alone at roughly 240 cars per day or 1,600 Model Ys per week.
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video
Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk?
Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does
On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
An early Twitter investor says Elon Musk is 'straight-up alone' and 'winging' his rapid changes
Chris Sacca posted a series of tweets analyzing and largely criticizing Elon Musk's leadership style. Sacca, an early Twitter investor, referred to Musk's approach to Twitter as "move fast and alone." "We all need people around us to push back," Sacca said. "To say no. To call bullshit." Since taking...
Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?
In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
Tesla Cybertruck Hiring Begins
We recently reported that Tesla may begin large-scale production of the Cybertruck toward the end of 2023, though we had the impression that perhaps the massive electric pickup truck would arrive at least slightly sooner. Tesla is already tooling the factory for the Cybertruck, and now it's hiring for several new job positions specific to the electric truck.
Tesla’s Musk dismisses reports of China-built cars being shipped to North America
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker would not ship vehicles built in China at the company’s Shanghai plant to North America. This morning, Reuters published a report citing “two people with knowledge of the planning,” indicating Tesla would ship vehicles from China to the United States and Canada to combat slowing demand in China while production rates have increased due to upgrades at the plant. The report indicated Tesla was experiencing slower demand in China for its vehicles, where they are the most cost-advantageous.
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report, which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Elon Musk Loses $92 Billion Since Last Year, Considers Paywall for Twitter: Reports
Elon Musk has scraped off about $92 billion of his wealth this year after purchasing Twitter, the platform that he is now considering putting entirely behind a paywall, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg reported that shares of Musk's other business venture, Tesla Inc. — which makes up the biggest part...
