Ballot counting in Arizona continues as many races are still too close to call

PHOENIX — The office for Rachel Mitchell, who is fighting to keep her title as Maricopa County Attorney, declared victory Monday morning, while votes continue to be counted. The race has still not yet been called by Associated Press. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for the position, is trailing 48% to Mitchell's 52%, with 77% reporting, according to the latest vote results on Monday morning.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO