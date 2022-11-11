ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Ballot counting in Arizona continues as many races are still too close to call

By Ben Giles Updated: Friday, November 11, 2022 - 11:50am
 4 days ago
Comments / 5

Gene Van Auker
4d ago

Arizona is just a joke to the rest of the country. as for the people of Arizona it's a total embarrassment. every election official should be fired.

Related
kjzz.org

Katie Hobbs declares victory in Arizona governor race

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs declared victory in a speech this morning, one day after the Associated Press called the race for governor in her favor. Hobbs beat Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed, election-denying Republican who many polls projected would be the winner ahead of last week’s election. But Hobbs never trailed in the race she currently leads by roughly 18,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Adrian Fontes says Arizona voter education will be key to combating misinformation

A bipartisan group of former, current and newly elected secretaries of state, including Arizona’s Adrian Fontes, are celebrating their victories over election-denying Republican candidates across the country. Fontes said Monday that voter education will be key to his administration’s efforts to combat misinformation and disinformation about elections. "We...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Clean Elections USA barred from using name in Arizona

Clean Elections USA has been ordered to stop using its name in Arizona immediately after a ruling from a Maricopa County Superior Court judge. Judge Scott Blaney said that the group is confusing Arizonans and causing damage to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. That’s a voter-approved group that educates citizens on candidates and organizes debates.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer

Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Making sense of the latest Arizona midterm election numbers

Political watchers have turned into mathematicians over the past few days, as new batches of Arizona votes have been reported, and people try to figure out what they mean for the overall results. Over the weekend, several news outlets called the races for U.S. Senate and secretary of state —...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Rachel Mitchell declares victory as Maricopa County Attorney votes continue to be counted

PHOENIX — The office for Rachel Mitchell, who is fighting to keep her title as Maricopa County Attorney, declared victory Monday morning, while votes continue to be counted. The race has still not yet been called by Associated Press. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for the position, is trailing 48% to Mitchell's 52%, with 77% reporting, according to the latest vote results on Monday morning.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win

Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Mark Kelly beat...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Protest outside Maricopa County tabulation center remained peaceful, Sheriff Penzone says

On Saturday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a security update in response to protestors gathering outside the county’s elections center. About 50 protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

What California's next desalination plant means for the future of water in the Southwest

The California Coastal Commission last month unanimously signed off on the Doheny Ocean Desalination Plant in Orange County. The approval of the $140 million project comes after the panel rejected a proposed bigger, $1.4 billion desalination plant up the coast in Huntington Beach earlier this year. In addition, commission staff have recommended the approval of another plant in Monterey County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona State Board of Education releases schools' letter grades

The newest school performance scorecard since the start of the pandemic shows improvements in several districts. The Arizona State Board of Education measures school performance several ways, including state test scores, and assigns each school a letter grade. According to a statement from Dysart Unified School District, located in the...
ARIZONA STATE

