Westport, CT

Parade

Margot Robbie Shares Update on Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff

Margot Robbie has an announcement for Pirates of the Caribbean fans, but it's not going to be the one you were hoping for. Over two years after first announcing that a female-driven spinoff was in the works, Robbie revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that the project is no longer being developed.

