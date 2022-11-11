ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual “Out of Darkness Walk” sheds light on mental health and suicide

By Mina Wahab
 4 days ago
GOLETA, Calif.-

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is shedding light around mental health and suicide prevention.

Saturday the community is coming together for this foundation’s annual event called “Out of Darkness Walk.”

This walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.

People from all walks of life will come out to honor those who have passed from suicide and those battling suicidal ideation.

This is an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which mental health has affected human life.

To register for the walk go to Santa Barbara Response Network.

