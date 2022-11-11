Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones killed or injured when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee spoke Tuesday about the sheer terror of the crash, as well as the physical and mental anguish that followed, as they delivered raw, tearful statements during the man’s sentencing hearing.
nbc15.com
MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
Madison police investigate possible bullet hole found in window of home
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a homeowner found a hole in a window that may have been caused by a bullet. Police were sent to the 400 block of South Midvale Blvd. Sunday just after 2:30 p.m. after a caller reported finding a bullet hole in a window facing the road. Officers did not find a...
Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in...
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
Illinois Coroner: Driver Who Killed 7 on Highway Intoxicated
A woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois, causing a crash that killed a family of six and a 13-year-old family friend, was intoxicated at the time, a coroner said Monday. Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, who also died in the crash, had a blood-alcohol...
nbc15.com
Officials identify three individuals killed in Rock Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of three individuals who died in a crash earlier this month. Officials stated that Thomas Flick Lohmeier, Bridget D. Crull and Howard C. Walmer all died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash. Their ages were 20, 19, and 76, respectively.
nbc15.com
Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated. In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife...
Suspect damages cars in Belvidere, caught on video
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday. According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released […]
First suspect in Rockford woman’s death set for trial
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first of three suspects charged in the death of a Rockford woman is scheduled to stand trial in December. Dory Love, 41, will stand trial beginning at 9 a.m., Dec. 5, in front of Judge Debra Schafer. Love faces 12 counts of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Gonzalez, […]
x1071.com
Linden Woman Arrested For Bail Jumping
A woman from Linden was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a report of someone in violation of bond conditions at an address on Faull Street in Linden Saturday around 1pm. An Iowa County Deputy responded to the address and as a result, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked and remains in custody.
Judge issues no-stalking order against Rockford third grader
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford father says he hopes a no-stalking order issued against an elementary school student will be enough to protect his daughters. Duwayne Peters went in front of Judge Randy Wilt last week after he says a third grader physically assaulted his 8-year-old daughter. “He’s threatened to kill her,” Peters said. “Then, […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Car stolen after being hit by suspect vehicle
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A victim’s vehicle was stolen Monday after it was struck by a suspect vehicle in an intersection on Madison’s southwest side, police allege. In an incident report, Madison Police Department stated that officers responded around 2 p.m. to the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way for a vehicle theft.
Madison police investigating after woman’s car was rear-ended, stolen
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a woman’s car was stolen after she was rear-ended. Police said the woman was hit from behind at the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way Monday just after 2 p.m. As she got out of her car to assess the damage, one of the people in the car that...
Man killed in Janesville crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old man from Evansville was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Janesville on Sunday. It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of W. USH 14 and N. CTH H, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found that a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 26-year-old man […]
Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Rock Co. crash
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Monday that 20-year-old Thomas Flick Lohmeier of Janesville, 19-year-old Bridget D. Crull of Evansville and 76-year-old Howard C. Walmer of Evansville died following the crash in the Town of Center on Nov. 5.
nbc15.com
Middleton PD: Car crashes into building after driver’s foot gets stuck between pedals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton woman crashed her car into a business Tuesday afternoon after Middleton police say her foot got stuck between the pedals. Middleton PD said just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the crash at Le Nails Salon on University Avenue. As they investigated, officers...
Police officer accidentally discharged firearm in Janesville middle school
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released the findings of an investigation after an officer’s weapon was fired at Edison Middle School. According to police, on September 19th, the officer’s firearm was discharged at the school. Police sent the weapon back to the manufacturer for analysis, a process that took until November 10th. The […]
WIFR
One dead, one in serious condition after New Milford crash
NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead and a 25-year-old woman is hospitalized Tuesday after a serious two-vehicle crash. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road for reports of the collision. According to authorities,...
Comments / 5