Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones killed or injured when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee spoke Tuesday about the sheer terror of the crash, as well as the physical and mental anguish that followed, as they delivered raw, tearful statements during the man’s sentencing hearing.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Officials identify three individuals killed in Rock Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of three individuals who died in a crash earlier this month. Officials stated that Thomas Flick Lohmeier, Bridget D. Crull and Howard C. Walmer all died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash. Their ages were 20, 19, and 76, respectively.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect damages cars in Belvidere, caught on video

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday. According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released […]
BELVIDERE, IL
x1071.com

Linden Woman Arrested For Bail Jumping

A woman from Linden was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a report of someone in violation of bond conditions at an address on Faull Street in Linden Saturday around 1pm. An Iowa County Deputy responded to the address and as a result, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked and remains in custody.
LINDEN, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Car stolen after being hit by suspect vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A victim’s vehicle was stolen Monday after it was struck by a suspect vehicle in an intersection on Madison’s southwest side, police allege. In an incident report, Madison Police Department stated that officers responded around 2 p.m. to the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way for a vehicle theft.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old man from Evansville was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Janesville on Sunday. It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of W. USH 14 and N. CTH H, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found that a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 26-year-old man […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

One dead, one in serious condition after New Milford crash

NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead and a 25-year-old woman is hospitalized Tuesday after a serious two-vehicle crash. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road for reports of the collision. According to authorities,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

