14news.com
Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
14news.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Princeton battled a large fire at Clark and Hart Street. There say there was an explosion at a home, which is split up into apartments, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There is heavy damage and several first responders on scene. Surveillance video from Mike Couts...
14news.com
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office say the man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run has been arrested. There has been an active warrant for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. Deputies say he’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid with death, and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
hot96.com
Suspect’s Injuries Were Not Self Inflicted
The Perry County Coroner’s office says the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday didn’t shoot himself. 22 year old Payton Masterson died from a lone gunshot wound to the right side rib cage. The coroner also said the shot did not come from Masterson’s gun.
14news.com
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews are responding to a crash on Audubon Parkway. They say the crash involves two vehicles, and a helicopter has been called to the scene. Our 14 News crew on scene confirms the crash happened near the Zion exit in...
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a […]
Masked robbers get away after targeting Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business was robbed, but now their neighbors are hoping they can help catch who allegedly did it. FireMaster posted these photos from their surveillance camera showing two masked individuals show up and use their parking lot for a robbery. They say their neighbor, Tractor Supply Company, was robbed during […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three vehicles happened on Monday near Radio Avenue. Dispatch was called to northbound Highway 41 north of Hillsdale Road. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash involved a Ford truck,...
US41 partially closes after 3-vehicle semi-crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert after three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities say it happened in the area of Highway 41 and Radio Avenue this evening. According to deputies, a semi-truck was involved in the crash. Despite the nature of the incident, we’re told […]
vincennespbs.org
VPD Searching for a Person of Interest
Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
ISP: Juveniles detained after high speed police chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody. Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led […]
wevv.com
Evansville Police encourage residents to buckle up on 'National Seat Belt Day'
As the holidays approach, Evansville Police are reminding residents to buckle up!. Monday, November 14th, is known as "National Seat Belt Day." Evansville Police say no matter where you sit in a vehicle, wearing a seat belt is proven to save lives. Authorities say more than 46,000 people are killed...
14news.com
EPD: Drunk driver hits several cars, keeps going
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after police say he was driving drunk. Police were called to 642 Adams Avenue where they say they found 37-year-old Willie Hemphill. According to EPD, Hemphill hit multiple cars while driving, causing heavy damage. They say some of it...
wevv.com
Four juveniles taken into custody after pursuit in Vanderburgh County
Four juveniles were taken into custody after a police pursuit in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Monday. The Indiana State Police says a trooper clocked a driver going 100 MPH on I-69 Sunday, leading to a brief chase. ISP says that chase ended in a crash near Old Highway 57. While...
14news.com
EFD called to fire on Ravenswood Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a possible fire early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, that fire happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ravenswood Drive. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a small bush on fire...
104.1 WIKY
Five Arrested In Warrick County During Drug Roundup
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, secured six arrest warrants and conducted a roundup last week, after receiving a report of robbery and criminal confinement. This happened at a residence on Epworth Road last month. While executing the arrest warrants, officers seized a firearm and...
14news.com
Fire crews respond to structure fire on Blyth Drive
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms fire crews were called to a structure fire late Monday night. Officials say that fire happened in the 9800 block of Blyth Drive. They say they believe the fire started in the garage before spreading up the siding and going to the second floor.
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
