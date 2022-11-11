ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Aaron Carter’s fiancée harassed by fans after singer’s death: report

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Aaron Carter’s fans have reportedly been harassing his fiancée since the former child pop star’s sudden death last week.

Fans of the troubled singer have gone so far as to wish Melanie Martin dead and claim she’s responsible for the death of the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer , sources close to her told TMZ in a story out Friday.

Martin and Carter, who was 34 when he was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, Calif., home last Saturday, reportedly ended their tumultuous relationship last November, a week after the birth of their son Prince. Martin was arrested in March of 2020, when Carter, who hit the height of his fame in the late 1990s and early aughts, claimed she choked him.

“Just me or does anyone else think it’s odd that literally the day after ‘the love of her life’ suddenly died #melaniemartin is on Poshmark updating listings?” questioned one Twitter user.

“I don’t know why I have a feeling that #melaniemartin had something to do with the death of #Aaroncarter !! She’s acting so weird,” tweeted another user.

Carter had been open about this mental health and substance abuse struggles over the years. Cans of compressed air were reportedly found in his home after he was found dead. Prescription pills were also found in the house, TMZ previously reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Officials haven’t determined yet whether either was a factor in the singer’s death.

TMZ reports that some Carter fans have even showed up at the California home where he was found dead , and have been peering into the house or cars through windows.

Martin called on authorities to stay outside the home earlier in the week as she grabbed some of her things as well as items for the couple’s son, TMZ reported.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
