ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

A winner once again, Georgetown now faces Green Bay

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9Rf3_0j7aAXLt00

Coming off a pair of disastrous 25-loss seasons, Georgetown and Green Bay enter Saturday’s game at Washington, D.C. with revamped rosters and renewed hopes.

While Georgetown (1-0) mined the transfer portal to bring in eight new players from Division I schools, Green Bay (0-1) plucked the junior-college ranks to chart its new course.

Judging from their disjointed opening games, both teams still are in need of work to get their new combinations on the same page.

On Monday, Green Bay’s lack of cohesion was evident in an 80-53 loss at Indiana State as the Phoenix committed 17 turnovers and had just six assists in the defeat.

On Tuesday, Georgetown got a brilliant performance in the clutch from Duquesne transfer Primo Spears, but the Hoyas still needed to work overtime to put away Coppin State, 99-89.

After Coppin State led by seven points, Spears scored 15 of his 28 points in the final six minutes of regulation. In the extra session, he made three more baskets as the Hoyas overcame 18 turnovers and snapped their 21-game losing streak which carried over from last year.

Each of the starters for the Hoyas — all transfers — scored in double figures. UConn transfer Akok Akok had 18 points with 12 rebounds and five blocks, and LSU transfer Brandon Murray added 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals. South Carolina Upstate product Bryson Mozone contributed 20 points and seven rebounds.

While the numbers were impressive, there were long stretches in which the Hoyas were plagued by their unfamiliarity.

“In order for us to be good, the ball has to move,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “There has to be multiple passes, multiple efforts.”

The bright spot in Green Bay’s defeat was junior-college transfer Davin Zeigler, who recorded 19 points and eight rebounds, both team highs.

Other junior-college imports who received major minutes in the opener were wings Zae Blake, Clarence Cummings III and Randy Tucker.

The transfer of Green Bay’s top three scorers from last season, left the Phoenix with just two experienced hands in Cade Meyer (9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds per game last year) and Nate Jenkins (6.4 points).

“They’re hungry and committed to getting Green Bay basketball back to where I think it can go,” Green Bay coach Will Ryan said. “We’re on the upward trend and they want to be a part of that.”

-Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball at Nationally-Ranked Maryland Sunday for First Road Game

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (2-0) heads to the road for the first time this year on Sunday at #17/18 Maryland (1-1). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on BIG+ and WFUVSports.org. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes! Pledge a set amount of money for each three-pointer or steal this year, or make a one-time gift to the program. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to Fordham women's basketball. Read more here. So far, the Rams have 10 made threes and a whopping 33 steals already! Thank you for your support!
COLLEGE PARK, MD
GW Hatchet

Men’s basketball secures victory against crosstown rival Howard

Men’s basketball secured their second consecutive victory in an electric performance at home, taking down their crosstown rival Howard. After years of lackluster attendance and fan engagement, Head Coach Chris Caputo and men’s basketball had the Smith Center rocking again with their 85-75 win over Howard Friday night. Senior forward Ricky Lindo Jr. and freshman guard Maximus Edwards combined for 37 points and 17 rebounds on the way to a Colonials victory.
WASHINGTON, DC
odaconline.com

Steven Hugney, Shenandoah, So., Quarterback

Hugney, a sophomore from Fairfax Station, Va., had a hand in all three scores for Shenandoah in the Hornets 16-14 triple-overtime victory at Washington and Lee to close out the regular season. Hugney was 29-for-52 passing for 228 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass on a "Philly Special" style play and ran in the deciding two point conversion on SU's possession in the third extra frame. On the two-point play, Hugney rolled right after play fake, spun out of an open-field tackle attempt at the 10-yard line, and beat two defenders to the goal-line for the winning points. Hugney's touchdown pass tied the game with 40-seconds left in regulation. The play covered five yards when Andre Jackson hauled in a post-slant from Hugney to knot the score at 14-all and cap a 12-play 75-yard drive that covered 2:14 of game time. Hugney's touchdown reception to cut W&L's lead to 14-7 at the outset of the fourth quarter came on a two-tiered misdirection play. With Hugney seemingly communicating with the offensive line, the snap went directly to running back Rashadeen Byrd, Jr. He rolled left and pitched the ball to Bryar Wheeler coming on an end-around, who stopped and lobbed a pass to Hugney in the right side of the end zone. For the season, Hugney has thrown for 2,147 yards and 19 touchdowns on 186-of-313 passing. This was his first reception and fifth non-passing touchdown of the year.
SHENANDOAH, VA
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood

Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy