Chris Stapleton Finally Releases His Bad*ss Cover Of Al Green’s “I’m A Ram”

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
Last year, Chris Stapleton rocked our worlds after teasing a cover of Al Green’s 1971 song “I’m A Ram,” and teaming up with Ram trucks to make a commercial featuring the song.

Back then, he discussed why he loves covering songs:

“I always like to cover songs because I don’t have any ego about ’em. There are lots of great songs to record and there are lots of great songs that I like to sing.

I’m always gonna try to cover things, a lot of my heroes covered things, ya know Willie Nelson’s covered other people’s songs, Aretha Franklin always covered other people’s songs. If there’s a good song out there, it’s always worth singing even if you didn’t write it.”

Just from a first listen, I could already tell that this had the potential to be one of Stapleton’s greatest cover songs to date, if he ever planned to release it to the public.

Those dreams finally began to come to fruition a few days ago, when he announced that he planned to release the song.

He just hoped he could pay tribute to Al Green the right way:

“You know we played it with hopefully the most respect and reverence and I’m sure we had a fun time doing it, I think it’s a great song that makes you feel good, makes you feel like you wanna get in a truck and drive down the road.”

And today is finally the day, as “I’m A Ram” is officially out to the public, and boy, it’ll have you ready to run through a brick wall.

The song was originally written by Al Green and Teenie Hodges, and released on his Al Green Gets Next To You back in 1971.

Stapleton’s rendition was produced by the great Dave Cobb.

