WTVCFOX
Underage attendance at drag events the focus of protesters in Chattanooga Sunday
Chattanooga, Tenn. — Protestors gathered in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13 to protest underage attendance at drag events. This following the filing of a bill that could add punishments to people who participate in drag shows where children are present. The Seed Theater and their supporters along with the...
WTVCFOX
Left behind: Lack of review leaves Hamilton Co. students with disabilities unprotected
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Superheroes, horror movies, and a swing set. Some of the many interests in the ever inquisitive mind of Fisher Bryden. The 15-year-old boy’s room is brimming with toys, but one stands out above the rest. After racing to his room, Fisher pops out a few moments later, with an impressive yellow, green and pink slinky.
WTVCFOX
Automotive Toolkit Initiative aims to make education affordable for Tennessee students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga State and automotive program partners launched the Automotive Toolkit Initiative Monday morning. It aims to improve student access and retention. Tools for the automotive technician program usually start around $3,500 per student. And that cost can push some students away. "There's a great need for...
WTVCFOX
New childhood action plan will help families find quality services in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 3-year plan is finally in the works that aims to tackle the barriers families face when looking for quality health, education, and childcare services here in Hamilton County. "You can often predict a student's future success, not just whether they're going to college, but even...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County spent thousands in defense of former sheriff deputy over last 3 years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Wilkey resigned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in 2019. But, after 3 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses, the county continues to defend the embattled officer. And at what cost for taxpayers?. It's a battle Attorney Robin Flores didn't...
WTVCFOX
Two shot in Chattanooga Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 Block of Lee Highway around 10:55 Saturday night. Police saw evidence of multiple shots fired, but there were no victims at the scene. A male was arrested on scene for active warrants. Later in the...
WTVCFOX
Athens City Manager resigns in agreement for severance package from city
ATHENS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Athens City Manager Seth Sumner turned in his resignation in response to the city's offer of a severance package. The interim manager Mike Keith confirmed this. EARLIER:. Monday Athens, Tennessee city council held a special meeting agreeing to give City Manager Seth Sumner a severance...
WTVCFOX
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Ringgold High School play takes top state honors
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A group of students at Ringgold High School are now state champions for their performance of "Mary Poppins." The Ringgold High School Performing Arts' production of the children's classic won top honors at the One Act Play State Championship over the weekend, after competing against six schools at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.
WTVCFOX
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga fugitive arrested on aggravated burglary, domestic assault Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga fugitive was arrested on warrants for aggravated burglary and domestic assault Tuesday, police say. Chattanooga police arrested Quinton Jones in the 1200 Block of Cypress Street Courts:. Jones had outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary and domestic assault, CPD says. CPD says Jones was also...
WTVCFOX
East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
WTVCFOX
Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday
Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
