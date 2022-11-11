ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Two shot in Chattanooga Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 Block of Lee Highway around 10:55 Saturday night. Police saw evidence of multiple shots fired, but there were no victims at the scene. A male was arrested on scene for active warrants. Later in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Athens City Manager resigns in agreement for severance package from city

ATHENS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Athens City Manager Seth Sumner turned in his resignation in response to the city's offer of a severance package. The interim manager Mike Keith confirmed this. EARLIER:. Monday Athens, Tennessee city council held a special meeting agreeing to give City Manager Seth Sumner a severance...
ATHENS, TN
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Ringgold High School play takes top state honors

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A group of students at Ringgold High School are now state champions for their performance of "Mary Poppins." The Ringgold High School Performing Arts' production of the children's classic won top honors at the One Act Play State Championship over the weekend, after competing against six schools at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.
RINGGOLD, GA
East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday

Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

