Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Get great food with a side of rude at Karen’s Diner St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Letting out that inner Karen is okay at this new eatery opening up Friday, November 18, in South St. Louis. It’s Karen’s Diner where the service staff is outright rude, and they challenge you to tell the manager. It’s an interactive eating experience where you are encouraged to play games and have fun.
feastmagazine.com

Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Sneak Peek at the CITYPARK

The wait is finally over for soccer fans in St. Louis. The wait is finally over for soccer fans in St. Louis. Old Newsboys Day is more than a St. Louis Tradition. What Are You Doing About It? Turkey Trot STL, STL …. Time to see what your neighbors are...
FOX2now.com

The Taste of Gratitude helps families facing food insecurity

The Taste of Gratitude will help families facing food insecurity with help from Neshanta "Chef Nesee" Larry. The Taste of Gratitude helps families facing food …. The Taste of Gratitude will help families facing food insecurity with help from Neshanta "Chef Nesee" Larry. Old Newsboys Day takes place Thursday, Nov....
KMOV

Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
FOX2now.com

Design Tip Tuesday: Don’t be afraid to transform your home

When you think of a home renovation, some fear and trepidation may go through your body - that’s normal. Design Tip Tuesday: Don’t be afraid to transform …. When you think of a home renovation, some fear and trepidation may go through your body - that’s normal.
FOX2now.com

The Bend Salon has an awesome holiday special

ST. LOUIS – The Bend in Webster Groves is the original shop that began the family of six locations within the Face and Body Spa ownership group. It specializes in all things for your hair, plus they offer all types of makeup services. Take advantage of their special – a $25 bonus gift card with you spend $100 or more on services and products.
FOX2now.com

Shopping made fun and easy – the Hot Finds at Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers

ST. LOUIS – Put St. Clair Square, South County Center, and Mid-Rivers Mall on the map, and you make the golden triangle of shopping. St. Louis Stylist Christine Poehling did all the hard work for you Tuesday. She brought in the cutest items from Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers. Hit one or all three for great gifts that are sure to be a hit with loved ones.
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: The Sweet Suite

Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The power we have …. Did you know you have a superpower? The question is, “How will you choose to use it?”. 4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of …. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove...
KMOV

KMOV’s Maurice Drummond receives Living Legends award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV’s Maurice Drummond received the Living Legends award on Saturday from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Drummond has worked in St. Louis for decades and currently anchors News Four This Morning with Claire Kellett.
KMOV

The Muny announces 2023 season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Muny has announced their 2023 lineup!. The season will kick off with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” on June 12. The second show in the lineup is “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” which will be followed by “Chess,” “West Side Story,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Rent” and “Sister Act.”
