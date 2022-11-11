Read full article on original website
Get great food with a side of rude at Karen’s Diner St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Letting out that inner Karen is okay at this new eatery opening up Friday, November 18, in South St. Louis. It’s Karen’s Diner where the service staff is outright rude, and they challenge you to tell the manager. It’s an interactive eating experience where you are encouraged to play games and have fun.
Mother Model Management will celebrate TRIBUTE: The 10th Anniversary Show this weekend
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
Tim's Travels: Sneak Peek at the CITYPARK
The Taste of Gratitude helps families facing food insecurity
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
Dewey's, Crown Candy and More Join St. Louis CITY SC Vendor List
St. Louis' MLS team reveals 20 more local food partners
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop
Design Tip Tuesday: Don’t be afraid to transform your home
The Bend Salon has an awesome holiday special
ST. LOUIS – The Bend in Webster Groves is the original shop that began the family of six locations within the Face and Body Spa ownership group. It specializes in all things for your hair, plus they offer all types of makeup services. Take advantage of their special – a $25 bonus gift card with you spend $100 or more on services and products.
Shopping made fun and easy – the Hot Finds at Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers
ST. LOUIS – Put St. Clair Square, South County Center, and Mid-Rivers Mall on the map, and you make the golden triangle of shopping. St. Louis Stylist Christine Poehling did all the hard work for you Tuesday. She brought in the cutest items from Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers. Hit one or all three for great gifts that are sure to be a hit with loved ones.
Foodies & Movies – We serve up turkey day sides to coincide with favorite Spielberg movies
ST. LOUIS – The Fabelmans are coming out this Thanksgiving. It’s about how Steven Spielberg came to be the legendary filmmaker he is today. To celebrate, Chef Liz Schuster of Tenacious Eats cooks up some Thanksgiving Day sides that go with Spielberg’s top movies. Here’s a sampling...
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The power we have and how we choose to use it
It's About Damn Time: Lizzo Is Headed Back to St. Louis
You're gonna need, like, two shots in your cup for this show.
Tim's Travels: The Sweet Suite
KMOV’s Maurice Drummond receives Living Legends award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV’s Maurice Drummond received the Living Legends award on Saturday from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Drummond has worked in St. Louis for decades and currently anchors News Four This Morning with Claire Kellett.
The Muny announces 2023 season
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Muny has announced their 2023 lineup!. The season will kick off with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” on June 12. The second show in the lineup is “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” which will be followed by “Chess,” “West Side Story,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Rent” and “Sister Act.”
Botanica Has Closed in Wildwood
The restaurant, from the owners of Six Mile Bridge Beer, served its last guests this past Sunday
Time Travel to a St. Louis Burger Place, Same as it Was in 1957
For many people, there are few things in life more satisfying than a good burger. If you are of the opinion that they "don't make them like they used to", you can time travel to a burger place in St. Louis that truly hasn't changed since they started way back in 1957.
Budweiser Guns & Hoses boxing matches will air live on FOX 2 Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
