Tesla opens its charging connector to other manufacturers

By Alex Baker
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Tesla will be opening use of its charging connector to other EV charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers, the company announced in a blog post Friday. According to the blog post, the Tesla charger, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), offers AC charging and up to 1 megawatt of DC charging “in one slim package.”

With no moving parts, the NACS connector is half the size and “twice as powerful” as Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors, the blog post states.

“In pursuit of our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, today we are opening our EV connector design to the world,” the post reads. “We invite charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to put the Tesla charging connector and charge port, now called the North American Charging Standard (NACS), on their equipment and vehicles.”

The post describes the NACS as the most common charging standard in North America and says that NACS vehicles outnumber CCS two-to-one. Tesla’s Supercharging network also has 60% more NACS posts than all CCS networks combined, according to the blog post.

The post also made the NACS charger’s design and specification files available for download.

“Network operators already have plans in motion to incorporate NACS at their chargers, so Tesla owners can look forward to charging at other networks without adapter,” the post read. “Similarly, we look forward to future electric vehicles incorporating the NACS design and charging at Tesla’s North American Supercharging and Destination Charging networks.”

