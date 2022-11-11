For the first time ever, Secretary of State Paul Pate is requiring all counties to audit the ballots of at least one precinct following last Tuesday’s general election. It just happens that the precinct picked in Floyd County also requires an administrative recount of the ballots. County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Gloria Carr, explained to the Board of Supervisors Monday that the precinct for Ulster, St. Charles and Riverton townships at the Floyd County Fairgrounds had a technical hiccup election day.

