kchanews.com
Splash Station, Other Additions in the Works for Rudd
While fundraising continues for the new Imagination Splash Station and Playground in Rudd, construction for the project is coming more into focus. Committee Member Casey Wood says they paid for the playground equipment within the last week, the splash pad equipment is expected to arrive in December and installation is targeted for next spring.
kchanews.com
Pure Prairie Farms to Begin Production Wednesday in Charles City
Less than a year after it was purchased by new owners and just over three years since it was last in operation, a Charles City chicken processing plant is set to return to production Wednesday. Last December, Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) completed the purchase of the former Simply Essentials facility,...
kchanews.com
American Education Week Recognizes Many Facets of Schools
This is American Education Week, saluting teachers, students and all of those who play a role in the education process. Jenny Adam is Band Director at New Hampton Middle School and says each day this week will recognize a different group of people in the school district; starting with the leadership teams Monday and Tuesday.
kchanews.com
Upgrading Current Chickasaw County Jail Not Likely
Upgrades and renovations to the current Chickasaw County Jail in New Hampton are not a long term solutions for the County. While addressing the Board of Supervisors Monday, Sheriff Marty Hemann referenced a 1955 newspaper article which illustrates that the 65-year-old jail has outgrown and outlived its practical use. Because...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Precinct Picked for Election Audit Also Needs Administrative Recount
For the first time ever, Secretary of State Paul Pate is requiring all counties to audit the ballots of at least one precinct following last Tuesday’s general election. It just happens that the precinct picked in Floyd County also requires an administrative recount of the ballots. County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Gloria Carr, explained to the Board of Supervisors Monday that the precinct for Ulster, St. Charles and Riverton townships at the Floyd County Fairgrounds had a technical hiccup election day.
kchanews.com
Decorah Man Accused of Killing His Father Seeks Change of Venue
A northeast Iowa man accused of killing his father is seeking a change of venue for his trial. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Aaron Whittle of Decorah on March 20th and charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 74-year-old Lawrence Whittle. Court records indicate Whittle admitted he shot his father three days earlier in Aaron Whittle’s home.
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
kchanews.com
Missing New Hampton Man Facing Drug, Weapons Charges
A New Hampton man missing for almost a month is scheduled to stand trial in January on drugs and weapons charges. The New Hampton Police Department says 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20th. Friday, an NHPD Facebook update indicated that Esparza’s vehicle had been located, but he is still considered missing.
kchanews.com
Former Clarksville Police Officer Charged with Exploitation of a Minor Seeks New Attorney
A former Clarksville Police officer facing over 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor may looking for new legal counsel. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Court documents show the alleged incidents occurred between September 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022.
