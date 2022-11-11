Read full article on original website
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
One taken to the hospital in Dubuque crash involving tractor
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A person is facing possible life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Dubuque County on Monday. The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. at 7815 Farley Road, south of Farley. The Sheriff’s Office said a van rear-ended a farm tractor with a manure spreader. The...
Tractor-Van Collision in Farley Monday: Passenger Airlifted With Life-Threatening Injuries
A Toyota Sienna van rear-ended a farm tractor pulling a manure spreader on Monday causing life-threatening injuries to at least one passenger. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Peosta Police Department, along with the Farley Fire Department and EMS and Epworth EMS responded to 7815 Farley Road just after 7 pm Monday night for the two-vehicle accident. Police say the manure spreader didn't have a slow-moving vehicle placard or any lighting.
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
ATM Theft in Jo Daviess County
Jo Daviess County authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two people in connection with a recent ATM theft. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, two individuals allegedly were involved in a theft of an ATM and undisclosed amount of U.S. currency on November 7th. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141 or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Counties Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.
Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
Missing Dubuque Man Found Dead
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Department along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s Office held an active threat drill at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday morning. The drill simulates an active threat, like a mass shooting, for law...
Missing Man Found Dead Near Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
Dubuque police see jump in threats against groups, leading to more threat-of-terrorism charges
The Dubuque Police Department has received more than 4x the number of reports of threats made against groups of people this year compared to last year. Officers have received 17 reports of threat-of-terrorism incidents so far this year. That compares to just four reports in 2021. Five of these reports have resulted in arrests, with one case pending. Adults arrested on threat-of-terrorism charges, a felony, face up to five years in prison if convicted.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
One dead after motorcycle crashes into deer in Jones County
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements. Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County...
Fire at Dickeyville Motel, 2 Families Displaced
At least two families are without a home following a fire at a motel in Grant County motel Wednesday. The fire occurred at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a report, one of the families said they lost everything in one of the apartments attached to the motel. The Dickeyville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the fire Wednesday morning on Main Street in Dickeyville. A witness said she could see smoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel. Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.
