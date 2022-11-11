Read full article on original website
Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?
Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
Raiders owner Mark Davis endorses Josh McDaniels as HC
Sunday saw the Raiders lose to the Colts in Jeff Saturday‘s NFL coaching debut. The result dropped Las Vegas to 2-7, and extended their losing streak to three games. Keeping in line with recent reporting on the matter , however, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not in danger of being let go in the near future.
Broncos activate OL Tom Compton from PUP List, place T Billy Turner on IR
The Broncos’ perpetually spinning right tackle carousel may soon have another starter in place. The team activated Tom Compton from the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday. Signed to vie for the right tackle gig with Billy Turner and/or provide depth, Compton has been shut down since undergoing back surgery this summer. The Broncos designated Compton for return Oct. 26, giving them one more day to activate the veteran offensive lineman. Otherwise, Compton would have been ineligible to play this season.
Bears place RB Khalil Herbert on IR, claim CB Justin Layne off waivers
The Bears’ first-place rushing attack will need to get by without one of its pillars in the coming weeks. Khalil Herbert is heading to IR, according to ESPN.com’s Field Yates. A hip injury will sideline Herbert, who has played a major role in Chicago’s backfield in his second...
Cooper Kupp to undergo surgery, Rams lose two more O-linemen
Cooper Kupp avoided missing any time after his Week 8 ankle injury, but his latest issue will force an extended absence. The All-Pro wide receiver is heading to IR, Sean McVay said Tuesday. The Rams’ top weapon will undergo surgery to repair his high ankle sprain Wednesday. Kupp must miss...
Texans claim RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from Cardinals
Eno Benjamin did not make it past the top team in the current waiver hierarchy. The Texans submitted a claim for the former Cardinals running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. A former seventh-round pick, Benjamin served as James Conner‘s top backup in Arizona this season. The Cardinals’ decision to...
Panthers name Baker Mayfield Week 11 starter
Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain during Carolina’s Thursday night win over the Falcons. As a result, he will be unavailable for the team’s game against the Ravens, and Baker Mayfield will once again take on the starter’s role. Sam Darnold will serve as the backup.
Cardinals to release RB Eno Benjamin
The 23-year-old had taken on a large role earlier in the season, with lead running back James Conner sidelined due to injury. Operating as the undisputed starter between Weeks 6 and 8, Benjamin totaled 151 rushing yards, showcasing his ability to serve as an effective compliment to a healthy Conner.
Eight teams attempted to claim Jerry Tillery; DL headed to Raiders
Jerry Tillery did not work out with the Chargers, but a fourth of the league wanted to greenlight a contract-year audition. Eight teams attempted to claim the fourth-year defensive lineman, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The Raiders won out. In addition to Las Vegas, which now holds...
Titans activate WR Treylon Burks, CB Elijah Molden
The Titans announced on Saturday that wideout Treylon Burks has been activated from IR. That is in line with what was expected, after the team designated him to return earlier this week. The first-round rookie should have an immediate role available once again when he suits up tomorrow. Burks played...
Commanders' Chase Young in danger of missing entire season?
The Commanders have been without Chase Young for exactly one calendar year, and his return will not take place Monday. Washington is not activating the edge rusher from the PUP list ahead of the game against the Eagles, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). The Commanders opened Young’s...
Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah out for rest of season
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will require season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Ogbah hadn’t produced to the level that the Dolphins had hoped for this year, but the team will still miss one of its most talented pass rushers.
Chargers lose DLs Covington, Ogbonnia for remainder of season
Both Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia are expected to miss the rest of the season, Brandon Staley said Monday. Covington suffered a torn pectoral muscle, while Ogbonnia suffered a more severe injury — a ruptured patellar tendon. The latter is most definitely done for the year. These injuries came...
Saints place C Erik McCoy on IR
After leaving Monday night’s loss to the Ravens with a calf injury, Saints starting center Erik McCoy was placed on injured reserve yesterday. Since they were able to make the move prior to today’s game against Pittsburgh, this gives McCoy five weeks for a potential return from IR after the Saints late Week 14 bye week. If they waited until after today’s game, the 25-year-old wouldn’t be eligible to return until Week 16.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray unlikely to play in Week 10 vs. Rams?
Murray is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which, Fowler notes, he will test before the game. There is reportedly “skepticism” that he will be able to play, though. The 25-year-old is officially listed as questionable. Murray entered the 2022 season, his fourth in the league, with significant...
Giants prepared to pay RB Saquon Barkley top-market money?
As Saquon Barkley continues to display the All-Pro-caliber form he did during the late 2010s, the Giants are quickly warming up to the prospect of keeping him around beyond his rookie contract. A franchise tag presents a complicated situation, with Daniel Jones also having played better under Brian Daboll than...
Bengals designate DT D.J. Reader, KR Brandon Wilson for return
Coming out of their bye week, the Bengals opened the practice windows for two key contributors. Both. and Brandon Wilson returned to practice Monday, clearing a path to Week 11 returns. A third-year Bengals defensive tackle starter, Reader has been down since late September due to an MCL injury. Having...
Giants table contract talks with RB Saquon Barkley
Earlier this month, we learned that New York GM Joe Schoen and Barkley had discussed the possibility of an extension, and we also heard that Schoen did not want negotiations with any of his players to continue beyond the bye week. So, now that the bye is in the rearview mirror — and given that the Giants-Barkley talks apparently did not generate much momentum — Barkley will play out the remainder of the season without a new contract in place.
Rams’ Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury
Last night, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported (via Twitter) that the worst-case scenario had been avoided for last season’s Offensive Player of the Year. An update from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms this, as he adds that no fracture is believed to have taken place (video link).
Seahawks expected to offer QB Geno Smith long-term extension after season
The Seahawks are one of the league’s biggest surprises in 2022, as they sit at 6-3 and atop the NFC West standings despite entering the season with all the trappings of a rebuilding outfit. The biggest reason for Seattle’s success, of course, is quarterback Geno Smith, and according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the ‘Hawks are expected to offer Smith a long-term contract after the season (video link).
