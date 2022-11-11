ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 17

2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Police: 20-year-old shot, killed in Robeson Co. dollar store parking lot

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Parkton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a dollar store parking lot Monday night. Police said just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday night Canyon Lee Locklear, 20, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Family Dollar at 52 David Parnell Street in Parkton.
WECT

Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the injury of a Wilmington Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Nov. 11. The traffic stop was initiated, according to the WPD, because of a vehicle that didn’t have its registration displayed near the 2400 block of Market Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after Marion firefighters put out a “suspicious” late-night fire Monday. Just after 10 p.m., Marion Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of McIntyre Court for a residential fire. Firefighters at the scene found a duplex-style apartment with...
MARION, SC
Still Unsolved

Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing Teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Wilmington, North Carolina, Police Department made an important announcement Monday. On November 7, 2022, they announced that there are now two suspects of interest in a recent missing person case involving a 16-year-old by the name of Miyonna Jones.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Woman killed in Sampson County house fire

ROSEBORO, N.C. — A woman was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Sampson County. Before 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Microwave Tower Road, where a woman in her 60s was found dead. The fire appears to be accidental but is under investigation, officials said.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Sheriff’s office employees resign after allegedly giving false information in warrants

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW) — Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office employees resigned earlier this year after allegedly giving false information in warrants, according to documents obtained by News13. Sgt. William McMeins Jr allegedly presented a search warrant containing several misleading and incorrect statements in the affidavit, according to the documents. He resigned May 20 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital...
CONWAY, SC
WECT

Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

