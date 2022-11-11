Read full article on original website
2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
WMBF
Police: 20-year-old shot, killed in Robeson Co. dollar store parking lot
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Parkton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a dollar store parking lot Monday night. Police said just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday night Canyon Lee Locklear, 20, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Family Dollar at 52 David Parnell Street in Parkton.
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach’s Real Time Crime Unit helps track down shooting suspect; 1 arrested
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One woman was taken into custody after police said she fired shots at another woman in Myrtle Beach. Officers responded last Wednesday to Spivey Avenue after receiving calls about a shooting. Police met with the victim who told officers that she was walking down...
WECT
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the injury of a Wilmington Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Nov. 11. The traffic stop was initiated, according to the WPD, because of a vehicle that didn’t have its registration displayed near the 2400 block of Market Street.
WMBF
Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after Marion firefighters put out a “suspicious” late-night fire Monday. Just after 10 p.m., Marion Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of McIntyre Court for a residential fire. Firefighters at the scene found a duplex-style apartment with...
WMBF
Surveillance video shows car crashing through restaurant, hitting 2 Mullins police officers
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A dinner break for two Mullins police officers turned into a scary situation on Monday night. The two on-duty officers were sitting down and eating at Yummy Yummy Hibachi restaurant on McIntyre Street in Mullins when a car crashed through the front of the restaurant.
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing Teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Wilmington, North Carolina, Police Department made an important announcement Monday. On November 7, 2022, they announced that there are now two suspects of interest in a recent missing person case involving a 16-year-old by the name of Miyonna Jones.
WRAL
Woman killed in Sampson County house fire
ROSEBORO, N.C. — A woman was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Sampson County. Before 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Microwave Tower Road, where a woman in her 60s was found dead. The fire appears to be accidental but is under investigation, officials said.
Crews respond to Marion apartment fire with ‘aggressive interior attack,’ fire rescue says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an ‘aggressive’ apartment fire Monday night in Marion, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of McIntyre Court, fire rescue said. When crews arrived, a significant amount of smoke was coming from the roof of two apartments, according to MFR. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman convicted in trial for 2021 case involving deadly rideshare hit and run
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A jury came to a verdict in the trial of Rebecker Wilson. Wilson was charged in a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi/rideshare service where a teen was killed in Wilmington. Jury deliberations began the morning of Monday, November 14, and they came to...
wpde.com
Former HCS aide wrapped rope around autistic student's face to prevent licking: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A parent is suing the Horry County Schools system claiming it acted negligently when a school aide attempted to resolve a behavioral issue with a 15-year-old autistic student by wrapping a rope-like item around the student's head, according to a filed lawsuit. The complaint...
WMBF
SLED: Dillon County among top S.C. counties for violent crime, DCSO responds with safety plans
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime reports show Dillon County among the top counties for violent crime. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to curb its crime rates. As they address crime issues, the DCSO is starting from scratch...
Sheriff’s office employees resign after allegedly giving false information in warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW) — Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office employees resigned earlier this year after allegedly giving false information in warrants, according to documents obtained by News13. Sgt. William McMeins Jr allegedly presented a search warrant containing several misleading and incorrect statements in the affidavit, according to the documents. He resigned May 20 […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
WMBF
4 displaced after house fire in Socastee area; 1 treated for injuries
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was treated for injuries after a house fire in the Socastee area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
WMBF
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital...
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
Rare Alfa Romeo worth $23 million stolen in SC could be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
A $50,000 reward is being offered after the black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was swiped.
