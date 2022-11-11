Read full article on original website
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST FOUR IN REFERENCE TO MULTIPLE DISTRACTION-RELATED BURGLARIES
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested four individuals in reference to two separate distraction-style burglaries that occurred in New Castle County. The first incident occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the Sedgley Farms Community – Wilmington. At 3:37 PM officers...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Ellendale area on Monday afternoon. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road, Ellendale regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a single gunshot and contacted the police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WMDT.com
Police: Juveniles charged after stealing vehicle
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say two juveniles have been charged after they allegedly stole a vehicle. The investigation began just after 8 a.m. Friday, when the victim, who lives in the unit block of Liberty Drive, reported that her 2017 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen. At approximately 12:50 p.m., the victim contacted police again to report that her vehicle was in the area of Stevenson Drive. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle on Fair Wind Place.
WGMD Radio
Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses
A 15 year old Dover boy has been arrested after a trespassing complaint early Saturday morning. Dover Police were called just before 2am for a suspect going through a vehicle on Worchester Drive. Police located the suspect in the area of Thames and Trafalgar Drives, but the boy ran when police tried to contact him – and tossed a handgun from his jacket pocket as he ran. Police eventually arrested the teen and recovered a 9mm handgun in the area where he tossed it. The teen was also found in possession of a screwdriver and wrench and investigators learned that he was attempting to steal vehicles, but was not successful.
firststateupdate.com
Man Out On Pretrial Supervision Charged With Murdering Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner
Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
fox29.com
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food Sunday night when police say he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Men Pose As Firefighters To Enter Newark Home
At around 3:50 on Saturday afternoon, two male subjects knocked on the door of a residence in the unit block of Winslow Road. The subjects identified themselves as being from the “fire department” and advised that they needed to check the residence due to work being done in the area. One of the subjects provided identification that stated “fire department.”
Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan
Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.
WDEL 1150AM
Three hurt in H & H Corner crash
Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
fox29.com
Multi-vehicle accident in Kensington kills 1 man; 1 taken into custody
KENSINGTON - A man was killed in a Kensington traffic accident after the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle. According to officials, a car was traveling north on G Street late Sunday afternoon, just before 4:45, while a separate vehicle was traveling west on Tioga Street. Authorities...
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
californiaexaminer.net
Video Shows A Guy Being Abused By Camden County Detention Center Personnel
A criminal inquiry has been requested by the attorneys defending a 41-year-old man who, according to a press release from one of his attorneys, may be seen on camera being pummeled by officers at the Camden County Detention Center. Reportedly in September, inmates at the Camden County Detention Center filmed...
firststateupdate.com
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
fox29.com
Suspects targeting skill machines are stealing cash in several Pa. counties
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - You've probably noticed "skill machines" pop-up in local gas stations, convenience stores, or bars in recent years. Now, local police are warning that criminals are breaking into them—and the businesses they are inside—to make a quick buck. West Whiteland Township police say three...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area
A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Steals ATM From North Philly Gas Station
Philadelphia Police are looking to arrest the male in the below video. On November 3, 2022, he is accused of breaking a window at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. It was just before 5:30 AM, when the male enters the store and starts to...
nccpdnews.com
VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO FIREARM AND DRUG ARREST – SMALLEYS DAM
(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police have arrested 35-year-old Erik Turlington of Newark for firearm and drug charges in the community of Smalleys Dam. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, an officer with the Community Response Team was conducting proactive patrol in the community of Smalleys Dam. The officer observed a silver Mercury commit a traffic violation at which time a vehicle stop was conducted.
firststateupdate.com
Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified
Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November...
