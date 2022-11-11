ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Ellendale area on Monday afternoon. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road, Ellendale regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a single gunshot and contacted the police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
ELLENDALE, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Juveniles charged after stealing vehicle

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say two juveniles have been charged after they allegedly stole a vehicle. The investigation began just after 8 a.m. Friday, when the victim, who lives in the unit block of Liberty Drive, reported that her 2017 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen. At approximately 12:50 p.m., the victim contacted police again to report that her vehicle was in the area of Stevenson Drive. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle on Fair Wind Place.
WGMD Radio

Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses

A 15 year old Dover boy has been arrested after a trespassing complaint early Saturday morning. Dover Police were called just before 2am for a suspect going through a vehicle on Worchester Drive. Police located the suspect in the area of Thames and Trafalgar Drives, but the boy ran when police tried to contact him – and tossed a handgun from his jacket pocket as he ran. Police eventually arrested the teen and recovered a 9mm handgun in the area where he tossed it. The teen was also found in possession of a screwdriver and wrench and investigators learned that he was attempting to steal vehicles, but was not successful.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Out On Pretrial Supervision Charged With Murdering Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner

Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Men Pose As Firefighters To Enter Newark Home

At around 3:50 on Saturday afternoon, two male subjects knocked on the door of a residence in the unit block of Winslow Road. The subjects identified themselves as being from the “fire department” and advised that they needed to check the residence due to work being done in the area. One of the subjects provided identification that stated “fire department.”
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Three hurt in H & H Corner crash

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
TOWNSEND, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air

Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
TOWNSEND, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area

A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
MILLSBORO, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Steals ATM From North Philly Gas Station

Philadelphia Police are looking to arrest the male in the below video. On November 3, 2022, he is accused of breaking a window at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. It was just before 5:30 AM, when the male enters the store and starts to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO FIREARM AND DRUG ARREST – SMALLEYS DAM

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police have arrested 35-year-old Erik Turlington of Newark for firearm and drug charges in the community of Smalleys Dam. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, an officer with the Community Response Team was conducting proactive patrol in the community of Smalleys Dam. The officer observed a silver Mercury commit a traffic violation at which time a vehicle stop was conducted.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified

Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November...
DOVER, DE

