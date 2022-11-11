Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life.

State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service.

A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley.

No arrests have been made.

Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm said the event reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown.

The arena did not release a program for the event.

