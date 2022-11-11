ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Stabbing and standoff on Lydia Street in Binghamton

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gs6kA_0j7a7eMa00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday, at around 2:45 p.m., the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area of 22 Lydia Street for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police say that a male victim was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds to his head and neck.

The victim told officers that he knew the suspect and that the suspect lived at 26 Lydia Street.

Officers responded to 26 Lydia Street where they encountered the suspect, Joseph Irons, 38 of Binghamton.

Police say that Irons was on the second-floor exterior porch and refused to surrender to uniformed officers.

According to police, they developed a dialogue with Irons and after 2 hours they convinced him to surrender without incident.

Irons was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree. He has been remanded to the Broome County Jail.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Further police investigation also revealed that Irons had 3 long guns in his residence; they were confiscated by police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ithaca.com

Ithaca Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries

On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:50 PM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Floral Ave. for a report of a car versus bicycle crash. Upon arrival, police investigation found that the injured cyclist was unconscious with trauma to their head. The driver of the involved vehicle was located on scene and is cooperating with the police. The victim was transported to an area Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.
ITHACA, NY
WBRE

Three charged in Scranton raid at two businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lengthy investigation, Scranton police say they arrested three men who were involved in crimes such as shootings, drug and illegal gun sales at two Scranton businesses. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, November 11 around 9:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant on Prime Kutz and […]
SCRANTON, PA
whcuradio.com

Floral Avenue accident victim dies from injuries

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man has died from a crash last Monday on Floral Avenue. Police say 59-year-old Carlette Crowe was badly injured when a car crashed into his bicycle. No arrests have been made. The Ithaca Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

Fire damages house in Bradford County

ATHENS, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Bradford County Monday evening. Flames sparked in the home on Spruce Street in Athens around 6:45 p.m. A viewer sent us video from the fire scene. There's no word on what caused Monday's fire, but authorities say everyone made it...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily

Man removing deer from the road is killed in a hit-and-run, New York police say

A man was killed while attempting to remove a dead animal from the road in New York, according to police. Jon Gearhart, 44, was driving Nov. 11 on a state Route 14 in Horseheads, a village near the New York-Pennsylvania border, when he pulled over to move a deer carcass from the road, New York State Police said in a Nov. 12 press release.
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy