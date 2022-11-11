ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

kotatv.com

Accumulating snow for some this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
PIEDMONT, SD
CBS Denver

Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday

The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
capcity.news

Sunny skies ahead for Cheyenne in coming days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Those hoping to spend time outdoors are in luck, as clear skies can be expected for the next several days. Today, Nov. 12, Cheyenne residents will see a high temperature of roughly 44 degrees, with a low that should dip down into the low 20s. Sunday’s temperatures will be even lower, with a high of 40 and a low of 12.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 14, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by John Christensen in Thermopolis, Wyoming. John writes: “This photo was taken from the backyard of our home overlooking south Thermop.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?

This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming

A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case

I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

A Winter Lights Festival Is Coming To Laramie

It wouldn't be a complete Holiday season without a light festival, wouldn't it? Calling all children, families, and especially the hopeless romantics, this is your time to shine. Wait, no, I mean to be SHINED ON. The Tough Guys Holiday Lights will be hosting a free walking tour of lights...
LARAMIE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
wdrb.com

SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
KENTUCKY STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

