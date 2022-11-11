Read full article on original website
Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing -20 degree wind chills to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of northern and northeastern Wyoming are seeing some snow on Monday with more possible into Tuesday, according to the forecast from National Weather Service offices covering the region. The northeast Bighorn Mountains could see some of the highest snow accumulations with 5-9 inches possible by...
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow for some this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday
The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
capcity.news
Sunny skies ahead for Cheyenne in coming days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Those hoping to spend time outdoors are in luck, as clear skies can be expected for the next several days. Today, Nov. 12, Cheyenne residents will see a high temperature of roughly 44 degrees, with a low that should dip down into the low 20s. Sunday’s temperatures will be even lower, with a high of 40 and a low of 12.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold trend continues, rain/snow mix possible next week
After a cool day with highs in the 40s and 50s, temperatures fall overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to dip back into the 20s for most, with those in northwestern Kansas looking at the upper teens for tomorrow morning. Highs by the afternoon will rebound back into the 40s...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 14, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by John Christensen in Thermopolis, Wyoming. John writes: “This photo was taken from the backyard of our home overlooking south Thermop.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send...
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?
This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case
I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
A Winter Lights Festival Is Coming To Laramie
It wouldn't be a complete Holiday season without a light festival, wouldn't it? Calling all children, families, and especially the hopeless romantics, this is your time to shine. Wait, no, I mean to be SHINED ON. The Tough Guys Holiday Lights will be hosting a free walking tour of lights...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
cowboystatedaily.com
Campbell County Has Wyoming’s Highest Prison Rate, Teton County The Lowest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Defendants in Campbell County’s courts are about six times more likely to go to a Wyoming prison than those in Teton County. People sentenced out of Campbell County had the highest average prison count per capita from 2019-2021, according to...
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska Panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
