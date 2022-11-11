ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Nikola Jokic enters NBA's health and safety protocols, won't play against Knicks

DENVER — Sickness is going to leave the Nuggets shorthanded Wednesday. The Gazette confirmed the accuracy of Tuesday night's injury report that listed Nikola Jokic as "out" for Wednesday's game against the Knicks at Ball Arena. Jokic joins Bones Hyland, who will also miss the game, in the league's health and safety protocols. Any vaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19 or receives an inconclusive test is placed in health...
