ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Jury convicts Newburgh man for heroin, fentanyl dealing

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTa2Q_0j7a7TbT00

EVANSVILLE — A Posey County jury convicted a Newburgh man Thursday evening who stood accused of selling heroin to a confidential police informant multiple times between February and March of 2020.

The jury found 29-year-old Nicolas C. Alvarez guilty of dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony. According to police, some of Alvarez's heroin contained the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, the drug experts blame for a spike in Tri-State overdoses.

Alvarez is one of 20 people charged with drug-related offenses in connection with "Operation Aftershock," a 2020 narcotics investigation led by the Posey County Drug Task Force, Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers wrote in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Alvarez sold the heroin-fentanyl mixture to the same confidential informant three times between February and March of 2020.

He was apprehended in Vanderburgh County several months after the conclusion of the investigation.

Across the Tri-State, prosecutors and police have aggressively targeted the distribution of opioids, particularly fentanyl, as overdose deaths near record levels.

Posey County Circuit Court Judge Craig Goedde is scheduled to sentence Alvarez Dec. 8, Clowers wrote. At sentencing, Alvarez could receive a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
PERRY COUNTY, IL
hot96.com

Five Arrested In Warrick County During Drug Roundup

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, secured six arrest warrants and conducted a roundup last week, after receiving a report of robbery and criminal confinement. This happened at a residence on Epworth Road last month. While executing the arrest warrants, officers seized a firearm and...
wrul.com

Burton And Scott Arrested On Outstanding Warrants

A call to the Carmi Police Department from a Carmi woman in regards to a male in her home breaking items, resulted in the arrest of both occupants of the home on separate warrants. Police responded to 713 Burrell Street Thursday November 10th. At around 11:20 p.m. Officer’s with the CPD arrested 46 year old Patti M Burton on a Edwards County warrant for deceptive practice. A complaint was filed against Burton in April of 2021. She paid $250 bond and $20 in fees and was released. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 2nd at 9:00 a.m.
CARMI, IL
vincennespbs.org

VPD Arrest 2 Overnight

Vincennes Police report they had a midnight shift busy with drunk driving arrests. At just before 11-pm Sunday, a driver was stopped after failing to yield to oncoming traffic at Washington Avenue and Belle Crossing. After smelling alcohol and seeing empty beverage containers in the vehicle police attempted to give...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

VPD Searching for a Person of Interest

Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Masked robbers get away after targeting Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business was robbed, but now their neighbors are hoping they can help catch who allegedly did it. FireMaster posted these photos from their surveillance camera showing two masked individuals show up and use their parking lot for a robbery. They say their neighbor, Tractor Supply Company, was robbed during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a […]
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting

A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week. According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD investigating reported kidnapping incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Evansville on Friday night. According to a media report, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1300 block of East Indiana Street for a domestic violence call. The report states the offender forced the woman into her car against her will, and then took the victim to his house and assaulted her, despite the victim making several attempts to leave.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Man wanted in fatal Hopkins County hit-and-run arrested, sheriff says

A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Hopkins County, Kentucky, has been arrested, according to authorities. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps had been arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving on a DUI suspended license.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)

Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy