Ex-BGSU student sues university for hazing suspension after Stone Foltz's death

A former Bowling Green State University student is suing the university for disciplinary action taken against him after the March 4, 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz.

The lawsuit was originally filed in January, but the student had filed it under the pseudonym John Doe. In September, Judge Jeffrey Helmick of U.S. District Court in Toledo ruled that the plaintiff must either identify himself or drop the suit.

On Oct. 31, a new complaint was filed, this time with the plaintiff’s full name attached: Chase Weiss, of Beachwood, Ohio. Mr. Weiss is suing not only the university, but also the dean, the president, two associate deans, and an associate vice president.

Mr. Weiss was an undergraduate student at BGSU and a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in the spring 2021 semester when Mr. Foltz died. He was on track to graduate in either fall 2021 or spring 2022.

Eight students, including Mr. Weiss, faced Code of Student Conduct violations for their alleged involvement in Mr. Foltz’s death, which the Lucas County coroner ruled was by alcohol poisoning. After a lengthy administrative process, Mr. Weiss was suspended from the university for eight years, had the suspension noted on his academic transcript, and was prohibited from entering BGSU’s campus.

In his amended complaint against the university and its administration, Mr. Weiss’s attorneys argued that the defendants violated his constitutional, federal statutory, and contractual rights. Mr. Weiss sought a judgment ordering the reversal of all decisions and sanctions made during the code of conduct hearing, plus damages, and a re-establishment of his position and standing at BGSU.

Judge Helmick has already dismissed multiple counts against multiple defendants, though he did not dismiss the claim that Christopher Bullins, dean of students, violated Mr. Weiss’s 14th Amendment right to due process. That claim stemmed from the denial of Mr. Weiss’s right to cross-examine his accuser. Mr. Weiss has filed a notice of appeal to the dismissal in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In response to the appeal filing, BGSU spokesman Colleen Rerucha asserted that no appeal would steer the university away from its mission to eliminate hazing.

“Hazing has no place at Bowling Green State University, and we are unapologetic in our efforts to hold individuals and organizations accountable through a fair and thorough disciplinary process,” Ms. Rerucha said Wednesday. “We remain committed to eradicating hazing and this appeal will not distract or deter us from that mission.”

The BGSU hearing for all eight students charged with conduct violations lasted two days, from July 7 to July 8, 2021. In an original notice of the hearing, Mr. Bullins stated that each respondent would have the opportunity to present information and cross-examine witnesses and other respondents.

However, at the hearing, Mr. Weiss did not have the opportunity to cross-examine at least four respondents, nor his accuser. Mr. Weiss did interview five witnesses, two of which said they didn’t see him at all the night Mr. Foltz died, and another two who didn’t know him at all.

“When questioned by Weiss, all the witnesses stated that they did not have any evidence that Weiss specifically incited, aided or abetted hazing,” read Mr. Weiss’s complaint.

The complaint also alleged that an associate dean involved admitted having no evidence that Mr. Weiss had any interaction with Mr. Foltz.

Additionally, Mr. Weiss’s lawyers argued that the defendants should have been aware of longstanding fraternity traditions involving hazing and alcohol, both nationally and at BGSU. The complaint also stated that the defendants should’ve known about hazing traditions in Pi Kappa Alpha specifically, as the fraternity had previously faced conduct charges and probation for it.

Finally, Mr. Weiss alleged that the training materials provided to his own pledge class in 2019 were insufficient. The training PowerPoint made no mention of the fact that letting an underage person drink in one’s presence may be a crime or conduct violation, nor the fact that overconsumption of alcohol had caused deaths before at fraternity events nationwide.

Four days after the hearings concluded, Mr. Weiss received a letter saying he was responsible for all charges. He filed an appeal July 20, 2021 that was denied 10 days later.

BGSU and the members of its administration named in the lawsuit now have until Nov. 28 to file a reply to Mr. Weiss’s new complaint. However, in May, the defendants did file a response to the original complaint.

“In this litigation, [Mr. Weiss] does not ask this court to review his misconduct or the resulting suspension,” the response stated. “He asks instead for a determination that the notice, two-day hearing, and appeal he already received were fundamentally unfair.”

BGSU and the other defending members of its administration also filed a motion to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction.

“Most of [Mr. Weiss’] claims are barred by the Eleventh Amendment and sovereign immunity, as a matter of law,” the response read. “The remaining claims can be dismissed because [Mr. Weiss] received a fundamentally fair student conduct process.”

A case management conference has also been scheduled for Dec. 5.