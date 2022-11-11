ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Ex-BGSU student sues university for hazing suspension after Stone Foltz's death

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

A former Bowling Green State University student is suing the university for disciplinary action taken against him after the March 4, 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz.

The lawsuit was originally filed in January, but the student had filed it under the pseudonym John Doe. In September, Judge Jeffrey Helmick of U.S. District Court in Toledo ruled that the plaintiff must either identify himself or drop the suit.

On Oct. 31, a new complaint was filed, this time with the plaintiff’s full name attached: Chase Weiss, of Beachwood, Ohio. Mr. Weiss is suing not only the university, but also the dean, the president, two associate deans, and an associate vice president.

Mr. Weiss was an undergraduate student at BGSU and a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in the spring 2021 semester when Mr. Foltz died. He was on track to graduate in either fall 2021 or spring 2022.

Eight students, including Mr. Weiss, faced Code of Student Conduct violations for their alleged involvement in Mr. Foltz’s death, which the Lucas County coroner ruled was by alcohol poisoning. After a lengthy administrative process, Mr. Weiss was suspended from the university for eight years, had the suspension noted on his academic transcript, and was prohibited from entering BGSU’s campus.

In his amended complaint against the university and its administration, Mr. Weiss’s attorneys argued that the defendants violated his constitutional, federal statutory, and contractual rights. Mr. Weiss sought a judgment ordering the reversal of all decisions and sanctions made during the code of conduct hearing, plus damages, and a re-establishment of his position and standing at BGSU.

Judge Helmick has already dismissed multiple counts against multiple defendants, though he did not dismiss the claim that Christopher Bullins, dean of students, violated Mr. Weiss’s 14th Amendment right to due process. That claim stemmed from the denial of Mr. Weiss’s right to cross-examine his accuser. Mr. Weiss has filed a notice of appeal to the dismissal in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In response to the appeal filing, BGSU spokesman Colleen Rerucha asserted that no appeal would steer the university away from its mission to eliminate hazing.

“Hazing has no place at Bowling Green State University, and we are unapologetic in our efforts to hold individuals and organizations accountable through a fair and thorough disciplinary process,” Ms. Rerucha said Wednesday. “We remain committed to eradicating hazing and this appeal will not distract or deter us from that mission.”

The BGSU hearing for all eight students charged with conduct violations lasted two days, from July 7 to July 8, 2021. In an original notice of the hearing, Mr. Bullins stated that each respondent would have the opportunity to present information and cross-examine witnesses and other respondents.

However, at the hearing, Mr. Weiss did not have the opportunity to cross-examine at least four respondents, nor his accuser. Mr. Weiss did interview five witnesses, two of which said they didn’t see him at all the night Mr. Foltz died, and another two who didn’t know him at all.

“When questioned by Weiss, all the witnesses stated that they did not have any evidence that Weiss specifically incited, aided or abetted hazing,” read Mr. Weiss’s complaint.

The complaint also alleged that an associate dean involved admitted having no evidence that Mr. Weiss had any interaction with Mr. Foltz.

Additionally, Mr. Weiss’s lawyers argued that the defendants should have been aware of longstanding fraternity traditions involving hazing and alcohol, both nationally and at BGSU. The complaint also stated that the defendants should’ve known about hazing traditions in Pi Kappa Alpha specifically, as the fraternity had previously faced conduct charges and probation for it.

Finally, Mr. Weiss alleged that the training materials provided to his own pledge class in 2019 were insufficient. The training PowerPoint made no mention of the fact that letting an underage person drink in one’s presence may be a crime or conduct violation, nor the fact that overconsumption of alcohol had caused deaths before at fraternity events nationwide.

Four days after the hearings concluded, Mr. Weiss received a letter saying he was responsible for all charges. He filed an appeal July 20, 2021 that was denied 10 days later.

BGSU and the members of its administration named in the lawsuit now have until Nov. 28 to file a reply to Mr. Weiss’s new complaint. However, in May, the defendants did file a response to the original complaint.

“In this litigation, [Mr. Weiss] does not ask this court to review his misconduct or the resulting suspension,” the response stated. “He asks instead for a determination that the notice, two-day hearing, and appeal he already received were fundamentally unfair.”

BGSU and the other defending members of its administration also filed a motion to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction.

“Most of [Mr. Weiss’] claims are barred by the Eleventh Amendment and sovereign immunity, as a matter of law,” the response read. “The remaining claims can be dismissed because [Mr. Weiss] received a fundamentally fair student conduct process.”

A case management conference has also been scheduled for Dec. 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A current member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education will become the 2023 President of the Ohio School Board Association. Chris Varwig, a graduate from E.L. Bowsher High School, will officially be named as the 2023 President of the OSBA on Nov. 15 at the organization’s annual fall conference.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG elementary schools name Bobcat Proud students of the month

Bowling Green City Schools’ elementaries have selected Bobcat Proud students for October. The students are recognized for being responsible, respectful and safe. Conneaut Elementary: Addison Cope, Leah Warden, Layla McFann, Janelle Parker, Kai James, Layla Wood, Makayla Matheson, Rylin Bomeli, Drew Sauber, Caitlyn Bartholomew, Eleanor Womack, Brielle Moore, Brantley Newby, Connor Lindquist, Scarlet Sears, Gracelyn Boswell, Jayce Garman, Lauren Carney, Leeyondre Elvoid, Ruby Fredericks, Lyndsay Ashman, Rano Rakhimova.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL-TV

First-time state representatives from area ready to get to work

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the balance of power in Congress still up for grabs, the candidates who won their elections in Lucas County will also need to wait a little longer before things become official. That includes probable elects Josh Williams and Michele Grim. Once official, the two first-time...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of three-year-old Braylen Noble were sentenced, Monday, to probation. The sentence came more than two years after the young child was found dead in the pool of Hunter’s Ridge Apartments. The search for the young boy gathered community members far and wide. As result, many local residents expressed their surprise after hearing Dajnae Cox’s and Bobbie Johnson’s sentencing.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest Toledo man for active warrant and reportedly failing to disclose gun in car

Bowling Green Police arrested a Toledo man Saturday for an active warrant in Lucas County and reportedly failing to disclose a gun in his vehicle when asked. An officer was on patrol around 12:37 a.m. on East Court Street when he noticed a modified black Dodge Charger parked on the street. Earlier in the night, the officer heard radio traffic about law enforcement pursuing a black Dodger southbound on Interstate 75. The pursuit was terminated and the license plate was never obtained.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD finds female shot inside residence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man arrested in murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing a local couple last year is now in police custody, according to police records. Raequan Johnson was booked into the Lucas County jail on Monday. He is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal shooting of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
TOLEDO, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Air National Guard night training flights to be conducted this week

SWANTON, Ohio — You could hear fighter jets flying over the region at night as the Ohio Air National Guard conducts scheduled training this week. Weather permitting, the 180th Fighter Wing, based in Swanton, near Toledo, is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Monday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 17, according a spokesperson for the fighter wing.
SWANTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity

PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
PERRYSBURG, OH
hometownstations.com

Execution date of Cleveland Jackson pushed back

A Lima murderer has had his execution date delayed again. Governor Mike DeWine late today announced that Cleveland Jackson's execution date has been moved from June 2023 to July of 2026. DeWine has been issuing delays for years now because of ongoing problems involving the unwillingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs for lethal injections.
LIMA, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy