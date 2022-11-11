ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida football standout among three players killed in UVA shooting

Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening. The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident. Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep  in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

Northwestern takes care of business

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – With the formality out of the way, it’s now time for Miami-Dade County’s main event next Friday. As expected, the most anticipated showdown in the 305 Area Code is set up. Miami Northwestern made sure of that by handling Gulliver Prep, 39-0, on Saturday night at Nathaniel ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa

Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TAMPA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood

WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida

MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Surfside condominium collapse: Still searching for answers in the rubble

This past week, Hurricane Nicole, a Category 1 storm, forced residents in more than a dozen condominiums near Daytona Beach from their homes because officials declared the buildings unsafe. In September, Hurricane Ian caused more than $40 billion in damage across Florida. To cover the bill, it's widely expected insurance premiums are going to go up in the Sunshine State. Another disaster was already threatening to make housing unaffordable for many. Last year, Champlain Towers South, a 40-year-old condominium in the city of Surfside, collapsed in the middle of the night. Ninety-eight people were killed. More than a year later, no one knows why the building fell. We wondered why it was taking so long to find an answer. Tonight, you'll hear from the engineers leading the local and federal investigations and see how the Surfside mystery is impacting Florida condo owners.
SURFSIDE, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
