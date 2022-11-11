ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Cardinal and Buckeye: NLL reveals new division names

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0ER3_0j7a7Dj500

The Northern Lakes League – which is set to expand to 11 teams with a with two-tier alignment for the 2023-24 school year – has announced its upper-enrollment tier will be named the Buckeye Division and its lower-enrollment tier will be called the Cardinal Division.

For football , a six-team Buckeye Division will include existing NLL member schools Anthony Wayne, Northview, Perrysburg, and Springfield, along with league newcomers Findlay and Whitmer, which are currently competing in their final school year in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.

The five-team Cardinal Division for football will be composed of current NLL members Bowling Green, Napoleon, and Southview, along with outgoing TRAC members Clay and Fremont Ross.

The Blade previously reported how each sport will work in the new-look league. Outside of football, the Buckeye Division will have five teams and the Cardinal Division six teams.

The TRAC will be defunct after 2022-23, and current NLL member Maumee will join the Northern Buckeye Conference beginning in 2023-24.

The NLL's divisional alignment is based on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's total enrollment figures for both boys and girls for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years: Whitmer (1,620), Perrysburg (1,278), Findlay (1,193), Anthony Wayne (1,067), Northview (983), Clay (846), Springfield (834), Southview (814), Fremont Ross (800), Bowling Green (674), and Napoleon (436).

Because football schedules are typically set two years or more years in advance, prior enrollment figures from the previous three school years (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22) were used to set the NLL's football divisions for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons.

For football in these first two seasons, the six-team Buckeye Division will have Whitmer (former enrollment count 1,605), Perrysburg (1,252), Findlay (1,175), AW (1,082), Northview (1,014), and Springfield (884), and the five-team Cardinal Division will include Clay (874), Southview (745), Ross (853), BG (714), and Napoleon (506).

For the 2025 and 2026 football seasons, Clay will move up to the Buckeye Division, and Springfield will move down to the Cardinal.

The NLL intends to examine enrollment figures every two years, as they are released by the OHSAA, to re-evaluate the divisions and modify them as needed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

All-Ohio soccer: 27 Toledo-area players earn recognition for 2022 season

A total of 27 local soccer players have earned the distinction of being named to All-Ohio teams. Thirteen boys and 14 girls soccer players have been named to all-state teams in their respective divisions. BOYS Southview senior forward Tyler Pawlicki and Anthony Wayne senior forward Parker Schofield each earned All-Ohio first-team honors in Division I.
The Blade

4 stats to know from the 3rd round of high school football playoffs

The third round of the high school football playoffs has concluded. Liberty Center, Elmwood, Central Catholic, and Whiteford advanced in their respective postseason contests. Here are four interesting stats to know from Round 3 games last Friday night. 3,187 Eastwood and Elmwood’s Division V, Region 18 semifinal was originally scheduled to be played at Napoleon. The game was moved to Bowling Green High School, and that switch resulted in a record-breaking crowd.
The Blade

Gibsonburg's Smith finishes with 4th best season rushing total in Ohio prep history

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — As a 100-pound junior high football player, Connor Smith loved football, knew he wanted to play for hometown Gibsonburg High School, but never imagined what he would someday achieve with the Golden Bears. Six years later, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound Smith, a standout running back and linebacker, has concluded a remarkable, record-setting career. In his prep football finale last Saturday — a 35-27 Division VII regional playoff semifinal loss to fourth-ranked Antwerp at Liberty Center — Smith turned in a relatively average performance. Average...for him.
GIBSONBURG, OH
The Blade

'A great honor': Albert looks to lead Walleye after being named captain

As the most experienced player on the Toledo Walleye roster, veteran forward John Albert was a natural pick to be the team's captain. Albert, a 33-year-old with 11 pro seasons under his belt, is now wearing the “C” on his Walleye sweater. The Ohio State University product has played in 339 games at the American Hockey League level and in 132 ECHL games. The center is in his second season with the Walleye.  “It's a great honor,” Albert said of being named just the eighth captain in team history. “I'm just trying to be a leader on and off the ice.”
The Blade

Locals in the NFL: How Toledo-area players fared in Week 10

Here is how NFL players from Toledo-area high schools, the University of Toledo, and Bowling Green State University fared in Week 10 of the NFL season. TOLEDO-AREA HIGH SCHOOLS Michael Deiter, Genoa, C, Dolphins: Appeared in a 39-17 victory over Cleveland. Luke Fortner, Northview, C, Jaguars: Started at center in a 27-17 loss to Kansas City.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Kalamazoo scores twice in 3rd, tops Walleye

The Toledo Walleye and Kalamazoo Wings were knotted at 1 before the Wings broke off for two goals in the third period to defeat the Walleye 3-1 on Saturday at the Huntington Center.  Toledo, which has yet to win a game at home this season, dropped to 4-3-1. The game was played in front of 7,865 fans, the second sellout of the season.  “I just think [the Wings] stuck to their game plan,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “They played a very simple game and we allowed them to hang around. That was the issue. We didn't score early enough, and often enough. And we let them hang around and they were able to capitalize on, you think about the two goals they scored — one was off our goalie's pad. The second one off of a foot for a deflection. So I just think we let them hang around too long.” Mason McCarty broke the 1-1 tie for the Wings. McCarty slapped the puck in on an assist from Brandon Saigeon and Coale Norris, who played one season for Bowling Green State University, at 12:09 of the third period.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy