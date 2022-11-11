Cardinal and Buckeye: NLL reveals new division names

The Northern Lakes League – which is set to expand to 11 teams with a with two-tier alignment for the 2023-24 school year – has announced its upper-enrollment tier will be named the Buckeye Division and its lower-enrollment tier will be called the Cardinal Division.

For football , a six-team Buckeye Division will include existing NLL member schools Anthony Wayne, Northview, Perrysburg, and Springfield, along with league newcomers Findlay and Whitmer, which are currently competing in their final school year in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.

The five-team Cardinal Division for football will be composed of current NLL members Bowling Green, Napoleon, and Southview, along with outgoing TRAC members Clay and Fremont Ross.

The Blade previously reported how each sport will work in the new-look league. Outside of football, the Buckeye Division will have five teams and the Cardinal Division six teams.

The TRAC will be defunct after 2022-23, and current NLL member Maumee will join the Northern Buckeye Conference beginning in 2023-24.

The NLL's divisional alignment is based on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's total enrollment figures for both boys and girls for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years: Whitmer (1,620), Perrysburg (1,278), Findlay (1,193), Anthony Wayne (1,067), Northview (983), Clay (846), Springfield (834), Southview (814), Fremont Ross (800), Bowling Green (674), and Napoleon (436).

Because football schedules are typically set two years or more years in advance, prior enrollment figures from the previous three school years (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22) were used to set the NLL's football divisions for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons.

For football in these first two seasons, the six-team Buckeye Division will have Whitmer (former enrollment count 1,605), Perrysburg (1,252), Findlay (1,175), AW (1,082), Northview (1,014), and Springfield (884), and the five-team Cardinal Division will include Clay (874), Southview (745), Ross (853), BG (714), and Napoleon (506).

For the 2025 and 2026 football seasons, Clay will move up to the Buckeye Division, and Springfield will move down to the Cardinal.

The NLL intends to examine enrollment figures every two years, as they are released by the OHSAA, to re-evaluate the divisions and modify them as needed.