Joe Jonas Is ‘Less Scared’ With Baby #2 — But Admits To Feeling Like ‘A Kid Raising Kids'

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
My pediatrician said something when my oldest was a newborn that has always stuck with me: “You are the best mom for this baby .” It felt so surreal at the time. How could I, a 24-year-old with student loan debt who still shoves things in my closet to clean up, have been the “best mom” for anyone — let alone a screaming newborn who won’t sleep or latch properly? But I was, and we made it through. As the years have passed, I’ve grown increasingly more confident in motherhood, but I’ve never lost that feeling in the back of the mind that I never really know what I’m doing.

It turns out, even celebrities go through that. Joe Jonas , 33-year-old certified superstar and dad of two, recently admitted that he still feels like “a kid,” and it’s relatable.

The Devoted star shares two daughters with wife Sophie Turner : Willa, 2, and another baby girl born in July 2022 . In an interview with Mr Porter published today, he said he’s a “little less scared” of parenting. “You don’t need to check their pulse constantly to make sure they’re breathing. You get over those fears,” he told the outlet — but despite his greater confidence in parenting, Jonas still confessed, “I feel like a kid raising kids.”

The “Cake By The Ocean” singer and Game of Thrones star are notoriously private about their home life, including their kids. Jonas touched on that in the interview, saying, “I want to feel like an open book. But when [Sophie and I] started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

We totally get that! But according to sources, things are going “great” for the couple.

“They’re doing great. Two babies are a lot of work, but they’re doing the best they can,” a source told Us Weekly in October, adding, “They’re trying their best to give their girls a normal life and raising them out of the spotlight.”

When the Do Revenge star was pregnant with baby number 2, she shared a rare update into their home life with ELLE .

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she said in the June 2022 cover story of Elle. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

In my experience, that feeling of being a kid yourself doesn’t ever leave, but your confidence as a parent (and love for your kids!) just continues to grow. He’s doing great!

Before you go, check out Nick Jonas' very best dad moments — so far!
Comments / 0

