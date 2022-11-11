Oprah’s Favorite Clevr Blends Adaptogen Drink Just Dropped a New Mocha Flavor

Krista Kennell/Variety; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not secret that we love coffee around here. But the truth is that guzzling a full pot of coffee each day doesn’t exactly give us the healthy, energized feeling we’re actually searching for – we usually end up frantically energized for an hour or two before crashing and having to start the cycle over again. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Clevr blends is a brand of powdered “super latte” products that’s beloved by Oprah and Meghan Markle, thanks to the energy boosting, mood uplifting, stress-melting properties of the adaptogens and botanicals included in each flavor. Now, just in time for the holidays, they’ve released a new celebratory flavor: mocha.

If ever there was a time to start your morning (or get your afternoon pick-me-up) with chocolate, it’s during the holidays. With Clevr Blends’ new Mocha SuperLatte, you still get the coffee you love (and Fair Trade coffee at that) but because it’s loaded with good-for-you ingredients like Disapora Co Cinnamon, regeneratively-farmed Ecuadorian cacao, as well as adaptogens like Lion’s Mane mushroom and MCT oil, you’ll feel better than you would after drinking a coffee shop mocha loaded with sugar.

You can get a 14-serving bag of Clevr Blends Mocha Superlatte for $28, which breaks down to just $2 a latte. That’s definitely less than what you’d spend at a coffeshop.

But that’s not the only holiday-inspired new product from Clevr Blends. They also just released Latte Dust, a coconut-sugar sweetened powder flavored with organic vanilla and cinnamon, which can be sprinkled over any of your favorite seasonal beverages.

It goes without saying that both products would make amazing gifts for both the wellness lovers and coffee drinkers in your circle, and fans of Oprah will be tickled to hear that Clevr Blends SuperLattes have made the star’s Favorite Things list two years in a row.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:

Watch: Ina Garten’s Spiced Apple Cider Recipe Is the Only Drink You’ll Need This Winter