GOP Insider readers: Dump Trump!

Former President Donald Trump at an election night party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Insider asked its Republican readers to send in their thoughts on Donald Trump following the GOP's dismal midterm performance.

While a few came to Trump's defense, most said it was time for the party to move on from him.

Republicans have been pointing fingers at Donald Trump for in part costing them the red wave they had widely expected. But like it or not, the former president, who logged in several embarrassing defeats of candidates he endorsed, does not plan to disappear into the night. He's already promised to make a huge announcement about his political future on November 15, likely about his 2024 plans.

Subscribers to Insider's newsletter were asked two questions: Do you agree with the GOP insiders who blame Trump? Do you think he should step aside?

While a few came to Trump's defense, most said he was now a liability and should step aside. Many said they'd want to see Ron DeSantis on the 2024 ticket. Insider is not publishing responses that contained violent language or threats.

Here are their unedited responses.

— Bill M.

He should have never been President, to begin with. He is a horrible example to the world of the far right that is becoming more prevalent in the USA and leading us into a non-partisan type of no leadership. And the people who support him should be ashamed for allowing him to lie and attack people without any basis for the attacks and never having to admit he is lying. I am clearly fed up with him and the rest of his sycophants who use him to advance their terrible agendas.

— Mike W.

I am a conservative and voted for Trump in 2020. In general, I believe his presidency had been very beneficial for the US but, sadly, any success was grossly overshadowed by COVID which, while not his fault, was counted against him. However, Trump's personal actions and rhetoric, especially since Biden's election have soured voter opinion. This election, I think Unaffiliated voters swung toward Democrat because they were more terrified of the notion of Trump's return than their concerns over the economy, crime and the border.

— Jay A.

Time for Trump to step aside. He served his time well, brought the Republican party forward, and did good for the country. However, now he is a lightening rod, and is divisive to moderate conservatives and swing voters. His running will divide the party and guarantee the Dems the 2024 election. Trump, for the good of the Country…put your ego aside and support the Party in whomever they put forward, hopefully that is Ron DeSantis.

— Rose A.

Save the Republican Party!

"You can't always get what you want!"

— Bruce - A.

I predict that Donald Trump will not run for president in 2024 for two reasons. First, he will die of natural causes before the 2024 election or, second, he will decide that the nomination and election process is so flawed that he can not be treated fairly. My story and I am sticking to it.

— Anonymous

Trump is here for 2024. His support is there. Others have some thought of rising in the GOP by trying to remove Trump. Again, Trump/DeSantis is 100% 2024 win. Trump's advisers are totally stupid.

— Ashley C.

Do I need to say it again?

Trump SHOULD step aside.

Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Image

— Joe S.

I don't blame Trump per se. I do blame individuals like Mitch McConnell who is entrenched in Washington. He engaged in some questionable shenanigans especially how he distributed campaign money such as in Alaska. If there is any blame to spread, the Washington Insiders themselves should look in the mirror and reflect. Instead of blaming Trump, perhaps they should mia culpa themselves. Can't for the life of me explain how Americans could actually elect someone like Fetterman. But then again, look at Biden and Harris of the Dumb and Dumber set! 'Nough said.

— Lois A.

I'm probably more of a moderate but have been listed as a Republican most of my life. I live in Idaho, which is a Red state. But it is a little too Red for my tastes as a Moderate. I blame Trump for the direction that the Republican party has taken. Anti-abortion, pro-gun, election denial, good old boy, religious fanatic, blame everyone but me Republican Party. I only voted for one Republican this time around and that was the only candidate that was elected that I did vote for. I think the only Democrats elected in this state were from the Boise area ( not where I live). The slate for most local and state legislators had no choice but a Republican, which is typical in this state. Trump is definitely guilty in my eyes of trying to ruin the democratic way of government. As a person who has worked in the polls, I think it would be almost impossible to have fraud in the elections without the total poll workers in any area all being a part of the fraud. I'm not savvy enough in electronics to know if it could be done with the electronic machines but people I know in IT say it would be impossible…not just the programming but also the secrecy…let alone the cost. Even the Trump courts have not taken on any cases of fraud from 2020. The few people that I know who are still backing the "stolen" election only have Trump's word or a few debunked videos as "proof". Even in the few areas where hand re-counts were done, the Trumpers end up saying it just showed that it could happen. Most of "his" candidates were not elected or they ended up saying that the election in 2020 was legal at some point. I am hoping that this is the end of the election fraud deniers. It appears that there are no Democrats who lost that are doing anything but conceding gracefully….as they should. I think we should all be vigilant about election fraud but Trump has taken it to the extreme. I hope the Republican party has learned it's lesson that extremists will not be welcomed at the polls. And for me, that included Ron DeSantis. He is one step away from Trump in my opinion and I would want a more moderate candidate to be nominated in order to get my vote.

Too long for your poll, but had to get this off my chest!

— Robert O.

I am a Vet. I was a Republican. I ran for State Wide Office as a Republican. Now an Independent. I don't support Trump. I don't support most Trump endorsees.

— Anonymous

Yes get the hell out the way. His mouth gets him in trouble. Bring on DeSantis

— Alan S.

Trump👎👎

— Pat A.

I agree that Trump is the reason we lost the Senate in 2020 because of Georgia, as well as the lackluster gains this week. Trump is all about Trump and not the party. He is also red meat for the Dems and energizes them like no one else. He is a distraction and a negative for Republicans.

— Maura M.

As a conservative, I don't necessarily blame Trump for the disappointing midterm results but I absolutely agree that he should get out of the way for 2024. I think the GOP candidates just didn't have a solid message of solutions.

— Gerry M.

He is , Stupid, a liars, the sole reason there was " No red Wave, too old, tainted, arrogant, MOT A TEAM/PARTY PLAYER, he is ME, ME, ME. EVEN SO STUPID TO BLAME HIS WIFE

He is a grade three boy in the school yard looking for constant attention…insatiable and insanity!

— Laney M.

Yes, trump needs to get OUT

— Wanda V.

It is high time that the corrupt American Monster is stopped from dragging the country further down with his lies.

— Julia T.

I think Trump, DeSantis AND the GOP are EXTREMELY dangerous for our Democracy. DeSantis & hid WOKE followers should NEVER be allowed to hold public office.

— Liberty America

Per your request, I am a conservative, and I am responding to your question regarding the influence of Trump on the election. Yes, I think Trump negatively impacted the Republican and independent vote. Though conservatives are angry about the economy and so forth, they are just as angry about the immature and divisive rhetoric from Trump, his hardcore followers, and some of the politicians he endorses. While it's true that the left is also immature and divisive, many conservatives do not believe that Republicans should be sinking to their level, but rather setting a higher standard of decorum, professionalism, and leadership. Conservatives are tired of childish behavior on both sides. They want strong, levelheaded leadership like Ron DeSantis, in the style of Ronald Reagan. The moderates and fence sitters are not going to vote Republican again until that happens. I firmly believe that (if) Trump stayed out of the mix there would have been a giant red wave. But as long as he is still in the mix many people are going to shy away from voting Republican. That's just the way voters are. The best thing Donald Trump could do for America is the step down from his pedestal and basically stay out of the political mix as most previous presidents have. That would be the right thing to do if he truly believes that power should be with people and not politicians—as he claims. I for one hope DeSantis is the 2024 nominee.

— Frank V.

100%. Trump should not run again. I think the mid terms proved his picks of fellow election deniers, fear mongers do not win in general elections. Character is Fate.

— John

Everyone was shocked when no red wave. And almost right on cue, pundits were jumping from the Trump ship like fleas off a dead dog. Seems the system stays intact, with the ouster of the only non-system politician. Don't know how they managed it? I like Ron DeSantis and like the new Conservative party leader in Canada, he talks the talk. My concern for both is how they will perform on the national and international stage given they are products of "the system."

— Alfred S.

Two things: I think Trump hurt the GOPs chances. Those who supported Trump's stolen election lie also hurt the GOP

— Stephen

Yes agree

Trump is damaged goods and needs to fade away QUIETLY.

— Tom R.

The sooner he is gone the better

— True Brit

Watching events "over the pond" and the failure of the "Red Tide" (more of a "splash") compared to the Conservative's UK "Red Wall" success by Boris in 2019. I think Trump was a factor in GOP's under-performance. He should stand aside, though I understand that DeSantis is pretty much Trump v2 - no comment! You also had the aftermath of Roe v Wade being overturned. There are those in the UK who believe that Boris should make another run in 2024. I would advise against that, too!

— Taly B.

Trump needs to get out of the way. The candidates he supported were terrible and performed as such. Trump has had his time and needs to go into the sunset. Otherwise, his presence damages the chances of the GOP and the divisiveness of the country. It is time for Ron de Santis and other younger, proven leaders to lead the GOP and USA.

Btw I believe there should be an age limit for office. No one older than 65 should be able to run or stay in office beyond 75.

— BAK

Yes, tRump is to blame for the dismal turnout at the polls for midterms. DeSantis should run as I believe he will be the final nail in tRump's coffin. The Republican Party needs to get away from the extremists in the party or the Republican Party will no longer exist. It is imploding from within; all due to tRumpus! Get rid of him and let's move forward!!

— John H.

He should step aside.

— Larry B.

Yes, I think these negative feelings about our politics and our country began with Trump's lies and incompetence (and yes, I voted for him twice but on January 6, 2021 ....). And I believe we'd all be better off if he could back out and let some people who knows what they're doing begin to bring the party and the country back together again. DeSantis may be right; I'm looking carefully at Liz Chaney.

— Nan M.

I believe too many put the economy front and centre and ignored the job numbers created under the Biden administration. Oh yes inflation and energy pricing bits, but being in a job and the 401's still investing in the market is a basic. It was the messaging and allowing Trump front and centre that was the republicans downfall.People aren't stupid. When the bridge in their local area gets fixed finally they give credit where it is due.However it was ignoring Genx and women which has stopped the normal mid term pasting of an incumbent President. Biden may well be seen as one of the most successful Presidents and that has to concern Mitch and others.When inflation tho high is not as high as in Europe it wasn't a great message to young people especially when the student loan kicks in. Medicare and prescriptions. Bad messaging late in the game on taking it away is not clever. Trump. He can't help himself. He will look to fundraising on the promise of him running. And on Biden's record Republicans will lose again if there is a face off between Trump and whoever runs for the Democrats.

— Gwendolyn P.

Yes, Mr. Trump should step aside

— James B.

Trump should step aside as his time on the party is over.

— Paul R

Trump is toxic to me as a conservative. He raised over $100 million under the guise he was supporting candidates.

Time to GO

— Tze C.

If I were him I wouldn't brave against such a headwind. But unfortunately, I'm afraid Trump is not a wise and rational person. Thus, I predict he will plunge ahead till the humiliating end.

— Elisabeth A.

Nothing like rats abandoning what they think is a sinking ship!

Trump made all of his critics rich. Yet, the first ill wind, and they want to replace him. What a lack of appreciation and loyalty! Old timers who have been entrenched for years have the unmitigated gall to try and push Trump out of the way, because they are scared of his power, success and influence. The GOP naysayers better think twice! Biden is still sitting in the White House, causing havoc throughout America!!!!

— Susan B.

I am a republican but I will NOT vote for Trump.I believe there are others who are qualified within the party. I do think he hurts the party in general & he should stay out of everything.

— Jeremy B.

Absolutely Trump's fault. It is obvious he only cares about himself and not at all about the party or country. He makes pointless statements that only hurt other leaders, such as "I got more votes in 2020 in Florida than DeSantis in 2022". Really? Ever hear of an off year election? Moron. He picked a candidate that not only is not conservative, but isn't even capable of beating an actual mental invalid. Some will say it has always been obvious Trump was only about himself. I think he did a lot of good, but all the bitter attacks brought out the worst parts of his fragile ego. He needs to get out of the way. He is also too old, and starting to show the same signs of dementia that Biden is. Is that really what we want?

— Anonymous

I think Trump has become an albatross around the neck of the GOP. Time to move on.

— Omar F.

I'm not a GOP insider so you can take this with a grain of anecdotal salt, but Trump is absolutely to blame for the red ripple and not wave. I also think the GOP miscalculated legislating morality. Clearly it was an issue that hurt them. My fiends (we are 45yrs old +) and I all lean conservative and to a person out of the 15 or so that were actively discussing pre and post election all agree Trump needs to go away. He hurt the GOP in 2020 and also in 2022. And I fear will cause irreparable damage if he is involved in 2024. And this is from a person (and all my friends) who voted for him in 2020 and just want him to disappear.

— Eric S.

Get out of the way Donald, we're voting for DeSantis

— Howie F.

Go DeSantis!!!!

— Laurene K.

Trump and trumpism need to go...far far away

— Earle W.

Good morning. You asked our opinion on Trump's continuing viability in the Republican party.

Put this lifelong Republican down as a committed foe of that man, who is an existential threat to American democracy.

— Carla O.

I do think Trump should shut up and get/stay out of government. I don't really care about the getting out of the way for someone else.

— Bradley C.

Yes I am 84 and haven't voted for a Democratic President since John Kennedy. I sent an email to Trump saying its time to step aside and if he didn't I would do all I could to see he wasn't elected.

— Kara L.

In my opinion Trump is easy to blame but the problem is the GOP did not have strong candidates- very poor quality, lame, no relevant agendas. The GOP needs to recruit and groom a new breed of younger talent. With a cohesive platform that addresses real life issues not some historic rhetoric. The root cause is not Trump. IMO. PS- I am a registered Independent. Fiscally Republican but socially leaning Democrat.

— Peter H.

The voters want a younger generation. Trump is too old and tainted with scandals.DeSantis should be the Republican choice.

— Jim M.

Trump did not do any favors for the GOP in the recent 2022 elections. I know voters who found it hard to vote for any candidate that had Trump's endorsement, such as Tim Michels in Wisconsin. In 2016 I supported several GOP candidates for President, but they all dropped out. Said I would never vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton. After all the primaries, that was the choice we were left with. Voted for Trump and hoped for the best. In 2020 I voted for Trump again. Could not support Biden in any way. I never donated to Trump's campaigns. Must admit he accomplished a lot as President, much of which I supported. But he is an unlikeable, obnoxious, bombastic, self-centered, dishonest person. My top choice right now is for Ron DeSantis in 2024.

— Anonymous

I definitely think he should "get lost" It is scary that he still has so many supporters.I don't understand with all the legal things being investigated relating to Trump, how he could even be allowed to run.I and people I know believe there is going to be more violent things happening

— David H.

Yes, get Trump out of the way. He is a liar and a cheat.

— David N.

Trump needs to GO AWAY! You either like him, or hate him, I can't stand the man, but did vote for him, only because of the alternatives, Hillary then Biden. He's an egotistical maniac, not to say the rest of the DC crowd is any good. This administration has us on the wrong track, you can't just give everything away. Just because you can print money, doesn't mean you just give it away. We need terms limits for all of DC, and also an age cap for office. You need to be 35 to run for president, time to put an age for retirement, not just for president, but for all of them. Too much power and corruption

— Larry T.

Thank you for the opportunity to express, as a conservative, my view of Donald Trump and his future involvement in politics. He has undoubtedly captured the support of a large group of voters; but I think his influence is detrimental to our country. I made the mistake of voting for Trump in 2016, before he revealed his true character. In my estimation, Trump's ego and self-interest are his guiding lights. I believe he only has his own interest in his focus; and he has very little, if any, genuine interest in this country or the Republican Party. I truly believe he is a millstone around the neck of the Republicans; and his future involvement will only cost them more in terms of people's trust.

His day is long gone; and he should stay long gone as well.

— Don H.

Donald Trump should definitely step aside and endorse Rick DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. Too much negative distraction surrounding Trump to make him a viable GOP candidate. DeSantis has proven himself to be credible GOP candidate, with his stellar Florida re-election win.

— Rosemarie L.

White suburban female here, a Kemp/Warnock voter in Georgia. I voted for Raffensberger, too. I researched the candidates websites and voted the opposition in all the races where the candidate mentioned their allegiance to Trump, which were most of the other Republicans unless I couldn't like their Democratic opponent…I left those blank. Trump has ruined the party. I don't know if the Republicans can ever come back from the damage he inflicted. My sister In Arizona loves Trump and points to all the good he had done. I asked her to name a few things he did. She couldn't. His was not fiscally conservative and he spent too much, did absolutely nothing to manage our borders, just made things there worse. Did absolutely nothing to improve the healthcare situation like he promised. Plus, he is a terrible role model for our children and the rest of the world; sexually immoral, makes fun of other people's appearances or disabilities, selects staff on the basis of loyalties not capabilities. To add insult to injury he has made a mockery of the Christian faith. I am so glad others are seeing the same thing and put a halt to the orange wave. I will give Trump one thing though. He did give us Operation Warp Speed and a good vaccine. To bad his ignorant base didn't appreciate and support that effort.

Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

— Marjorie R.

I think Trump may have started us down this path but it will take a lot more than getting him out of the way of 2024 elections to turn things around. Right now, you have an angry, "in your face" large group in the Republican Party who wants to dictate all sorts of things to the American people. They don't want discourse or healthy objections - just pure dictatorship.

— Tim W.

Trump did The Country Very Good things ... but YES, it is time to pass the baton

— Russell H.

Step away.

— Sel D.

Trump protects our borders, stops illegal immigration and it's tough on crime. IF you can find somebody else that does that and I will vote for them.I strongly recommend that the Democratic politicians dispense with their "political BS" dispense fire there security guards and bodyguards and put their money where their mouth is, open their front doors and allow the illegals to live and sleep in their homes. Until such time as they do that, they are nothing but political hypocrites looking for votes from their liberal friends.Try going into any other country and try to live and work there illegally and see what happens to you!

— Jeff J.

Ron DeSantis needs to be our next presidential nominee.

— Jack R.

Get the hell out of the way, his mouth lost the senate 2 years ago and he is going to do it this time around

— Diane C.

ABOUT TIME YOU PUT BLAME ON THE PEOPLE AND NOT ON TRUMP EVERYTHING THAT GOES WRONG YOU BLAME TRUMP ITS GETTING OLD SO GROW THE HELL UP AND PUT THE BLAME ON THE PEOPLE AND POLITICIANS NOT TRUMP THATS CHILDISH !!

— William D.

Of course he should step aside, but his ego won't let him.

