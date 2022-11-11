TJ Watt gets to ‘feel alive again’ he returns Sunday

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – “Yes.”

The answer the Steelers organization and fans wanted from TJ Watt Friday when asked if he will return and play against the Saints Sunday.

Watt injured his pectoral muscle during the opening game win over Cincinnati. In an attempt to come back, Watt suffered a knee injury which halted what appeared to be a quicker recovery time.

“I feel really good,” Watt said. “We have a good plan. A vet day is nice (Thursday), got to spend a little time with Cam (Heyward), not that I need any more (he said laughing).”

“I honestly feel good where I’m at. It’s been a long time coming. I feel very, very good about the week I had. Excited to play, excited to be back at Acrisure Stadium and get the fans involved.”

Watt says he will have no pitch count or rep count. He said he’s entering the game with no limitations after the injury, noting he never plays 100% of the snaps anyway. The Defensive Player of the Year also wants to play his game and not get out of position trying to be a hero.

“I’m just trying to not be something that I’m not,” Watt said. “That’s all we can ask, I’m not going to go out there and try to make every single play because then I’m putting guys in the back end at risk. I am trying to help this team win any way I possibly can, whether that’s actually making plays or being on the field in a leadership role.”

You could see the excitement in his face to finally get to play again. Watt had told us previously he hated having a headset on and hearing all the stuff. No one wants to watch, but it was particularly hard for him.

“To finally have a helmet back on and be out there on the field,” Watt said Friday. “Just to feel the emotions and feel alive again in a stadium. It’s huge. To be able to tap a guy on the head after he makes a good play, get guys celebrating, bring some juice, bring some spark, some energy.”

“It’s all I can ask for when it’s time to play some football and I’m excited about it.”