Athens High School athletes receive golf awards

The Southeast District and Tri-Valley Conference recently released postseason awards for girls golf and a group of Athens High School athletes received awards.

The Lady Bulldogs had a trio of athletes receive nods for TVC All Conference First Team. Ellie Beck-Aden, Helen Liu and Maddie Whiting all received honors.

Beck-Aden was also the only Lady Bulldog to reserve First Team honors for the D1 All Southeast District team.

Joining her was Liu and Whiting once again. Liu accrued a Second Team honor while Whiting was named to the Honorable Mention.