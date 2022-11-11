ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming

A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case

I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
WYOMING STATE
A Winter Lights Festival Is Coming To Laramie

It wouldn't be a complete Holiday season without a light festival, wouldn't it? Calling all children, families, and especially the hopeless romantics, this is your time to shine. Wait, no, I mean to be SHINED ON. The Tough Guys Holiday Lights will be hosting a free walking tour of lights...
LARAMIE, WY
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?

This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
CHEYENNE, WY
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?

If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
WYOMING STATE
All the Ho-Ho-Holiday Events Happening in Laramie

The cold can never keep Laramie away from doing fun activities, especially this Holiday season! Known for being a winter wonderland due to our snow, it is only fitting that we put on a bunch of Winter Wonderland events in the winter. Laramie has a lot of fun activities this...
LARAMIE, WY
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
CHEYENNE, WY
Celebrate #GirlPower with Girls on the Run THIS SATURDAY

This Saturday at Cheyenne Central High School, young women from across the city will join together to celebrate each other at the 2022 Girls on the Run Wyoming 5K. The public (yep, you and me) are welcome to join in and support Cheyenne's young women and girls as they race to the finish line of the 5K.
CHEYENNE, WY
Five Wyoming grapplers land gold at Cowboy Open

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad kicked off their season on Saturday hosting the Cowboy Open inside the War Memorial Fieldhouse. It was a successful first outing for the Pokes with five grapplers taking first while a total of 16 Cowboys finished the day as place-winners. “Not a lot...
LARAMIE, WY
Give the Gift of Christmas! Toys For Tots Drop-offs Around Cheyenne

There's nothing I love more about Cheyenne during the holidays than seeing our community's holiday spirit come to life. Our community knows how to deck the halls and jingle all the way. But, I'll be honest, my favorite thing our community does during the holidays is spread Christmas cheer to the kids who need it most by helping out with Toys For Tots.
CHEYENNE, WY
Who will be under center for the Cowboys Saturday night?

LARAMIE -- Who will be under center for the Cowboys Saturday night when Boise State visits War Memorial Stadium for a first-place battle in the Mountain Division?. Andrew Peasley, who has started all 10 games at quarterback this fall, left last Saturday's game in the second quarter with an apparent head injury. The junior signal caller was hammered to the turf while lunging for a loose ball in the first quarter. He took another direct shot to the helmet on a scramble in the second, too.
LARAMIE, WY
Pine Bluffs Championship Football Postgame Remarks

Pine Bluffs went 11-0 en route to the 1A 9-Man State Championship after a 33-27 victory over Shoshoni on Saturday in Laramie. In the playoffs, the Hornets beat Big piney 45-16 and had their hands full with Rocky Mountain before prevailing 35-32. That game prepared them for a tough fight against Shoshoni. But Pine Bluffs certainly earned their 1st state title since 2017 making big plays on offense and some timely defensive plays.
PINE BLUFFS, WY
Cheyenne City Sanitation Adjusts Schedule For Veterans Day

There will be some changes in trash pickup and other sanitation services in Cheyenne in observance of Veterans Day this weekend. While Veterans Day actually falls on Friday, November 11, trash, recycling, and compost pickup on Friday will actually remain as scheduled. City residents are being asked to have trash,...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

