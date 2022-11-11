Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg launches website for job applicants

Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Friday a new website where residents can apply to serve in the his administration and submit comments or ideas for the incoming leadership team.

Greenberg, a Democrat who will take office Jan. 2, did not share any personnel decisions, such as the oft-asked question of whether Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will stay in charge, during Friday morning's news conference at the Preston Pointe office building in downtown Louisville.

He said he plans on meeting with Shields and others in Metro Government during the transition process, and he is "absolutely" willing to hire Republicans and those who did not vote for him.

Greenberg said more announcements on who will serve in his administration, along with "Transition Team leadership and members" and who is on his "Inauguration Committee," will arrive in the "coming days and weeks."

The website that launched Friday, www.NewDirectionLouisville.com, includes tabs where residents are asked to submit resumes and cover letters by Dec. 15 and share ideas "for solutions to our city’s challenges."

“We want everyone in Louisville – and across the country – to have an opportunity to express interest in positions before we make any personnel decisions,” Greenberg said. “Whether you work in the private sector, with a nonprofit organization, for the city or another government, or even if you are not currently working, we encourage you to submit your resume and cover letter.”

Greenberg received about 52% of the vote in Tuesday's election to defeat Republican candidate Bill Dieruf, who received about 46% of the vote.

Greenberg said he had "a good conversation" Thursday with the outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer and Deputy Mayor Ellen Hesen about the transition and budget matters. Priorities for his administration include public safety, new affordable housing and making universal preschool a reality, Greenberg said.

As for how many current Metro Government leaders and employees may step down before January, Greenberg said he did not get numbers or specific names from Fischer or Hesen, but "they did mention there are some people that they are aware of that are looking to retire at the end of the year."

"The city government has to continue to work, so there are over 5,000 people that work for the city government, so most folks who work for the city are going to continue in their current role," Greenberg said. "And so we're focused on the department heads. We're focused on deputy mayor-type positions. We're focused on the mayor's office. That's our initial area of focus."

He also met Thursday with Metro Council members during their caucus meetings and said he reached out to the teams of Kentucky's U.S. senators, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, and spoke earlier in the week with Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth and Morgan McGarvey, the Louisville Democrat who is succeeding Yarmuth.

Greenberg also said he reached out to the two Republican leaders in the Kentucky General Assembly, Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester and House Speaker David Osborne of Prospect, and had conversations with leaders from religious, union, nonprofit, business and arts organizations.

Greenberg said Friday he has not received any updates apart from what has been publicly reported on the Department of Justice's pending pattern-or-practice investigation into LMPD and Metro Government.

"My administration will share my sense of urgency," Greenberg said. "... I also think the city expects a lot and has high expectations, and I understand. I have high expectations of myself and of the city as well. So I think it's important for the city to see who our administration (and) the highest levels of our administration are going to be."

