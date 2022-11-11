ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Mickey: Nobody is happy at The Star

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – One day after the Dallas Cowboys suffered a crushing 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys coaches and players continue to express their disappointment with their performance and the officiating of the game itself. The Cowboys led the game by...
GREEN BAY, WI
KRQE News 13

Warriors still looking for answers, host scrappy Spurs

The Golden State Warriors are still trying to find the magic that earned them the NBA title last season and will be looking to get back on the winning track when they host the scratch-and-claw San Antonio Spurs on Monday in San Francisco. Monday’s contest is the second of a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRQE News 13

Seattle’s Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Harris voted top rookies

NEW YORK (AP)Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II had a lot in common – perhaps too much. The 21-year-old center fielders were runaway winners in Rookie of the Year voting on Monday after seasons of power and speed that led to lucrative long-term contracts but ultimately concluded with early postseason eliminations.
SEATTLE, WA
KRQE News 13

Rays trade INF-OF Mastrobuoni to Cubs for RHP Zárraga

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)The Tampa Bay Rays traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zarraga on Tuesday. Mastrobuoni made his major league debut in 2022 after playing in the Rays’ minor league system since 2016, appearing in eight games with Tampa Bay, and going 3 for 16 (.188) with one run scored. The 27-year old hit .286 with 29 homers and 242 RBIs in 615 minor league games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy